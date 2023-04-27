E-invoicing updates in Japan and Singapore
Join us
Thursday, April 27, 2023
10:00 a.m. GMT
45 minutes
Peppol is a network and common set of e-invoicing specifications that makes the secure cross-border exchange of e-invoices possible. Originating in Europe, Peppol is now in use across the world.
Join our live webinar as our experts discuss the rise of e-invoicing in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on Japan and Singapore.
In this session we’ll cover:
- The Peppol network
- The four-corner model
- Local e-invoice formats and standards
- What e-invoicing and Peppol mean for businesses
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialized in analyzing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.
Chris Park
Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara
As a Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Chris is responsible for building partner relationships with accounting and consulting firms. He has 10+ years of experience working in indirect tax and customs, and has spent time working in New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and is now based in London.
Join us