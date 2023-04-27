WEBINAR

E-invoicing updates in Japan and Singapore

Thursday, April 27, 2023

10:00 a.m. GMT

45 minutes

Peppol is a network and common set of e-invoicing specifications that makes the secure cross-border exchange of e-invoices possible. Originating in Europe, Peppol is now in use across the world.

Join our live webinar as our experts discuss the rise of e-invoicing in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on Japan and Singapore.

In this session we’ll cover:

  • The Peppol network 
  • The four-corner model 
  • Local e-invoice formats and standards 
  • What e-invoicing and Peppol mean for businesses

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara

Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialized in analyzing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology. 

Chris Park

Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Avalara

As a Senior Strategic Alliance Manager, Chris is responsible for building partner relationships with accounting and consulting firms. He has 10+ years of experience working in indirect tax and customs, and has spent time working in New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and is now based in London.

