E-invoicing — The benefits of partnering with Avalara
Join us
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
11:00 a.m. BST
45 minutes
E-invoicing will soon become a tax compliance requirement for many enterprise businesses. The reason: Use of e-invoicing processes and platforms is mandated by law in an ever-increasing number of countries.
As it stands, businesses have a clear choice: Adopt e-invoicing or risk noncompliance and the inability to send invoices to customers — now or down the line.
In this session, we’ll cover:
- Why tax authorities are implementing e-invoicing
- A breakdown of existing and upcoming mandates
- The business impact of these changes
- An overview of Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting
- How we can partner together — the Avalara approach
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Alex specialises in analysing changing compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and A-NZ Peppol All Stakeholders Working Group, and he represents Avalara for OpenPeppol, EESPA, and the U.S. Federal Reserve E-invoicing Marketplace Pilot.
Ruby Buckland
Senior Director, EMEA Partner Business Development
Ruby has 23 years of experience in indirect taxes, tax management consulting, and tax technology. As Senior Director of the EMEA practice, she leads Avalara’s European Partner team. Prior to joining Avalara, Ruby worked at two of the Big 4 accounting firms specialising in VAT advisory, tax technology implementations, indirect tax strategy, and outsourcing engagements.
Join us