E-invoicing: The adoption of Peppol in Australia and New Zealand
Join us
Thursday, March 23, 2023
10:00 a.m. GMT
45 minutes
Peppol is a network and common set of e-invoicing specifications that makes the secure cross-border exchange of e-invoices possible. Originating in Europe, Peppol is now in use across the world.
Join our live webinar as our experts discuss the rise of e-invoicing in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on Australia and New Zealand.
In this session we’ll cover:
- The Peppol network
- The four-corner model
- Local e-invoice formats and standards
- What e-invoicing and Peppol mean for businesses
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax, Avalara
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.
Mark Stockwell
Director eInvoicing, Australian Taxation Office
Mark is an experienced program lead with demonstrable experience working in the government administration. He currently leads the Australian government e-invoicing initiative, working closely with the DSP community, tax agents, bookkeepers, and other trusted advisors to support the enablement of the business and government sectors.
