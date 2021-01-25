EU ecommerce VAT package – Special Arrangement import VAT
- Jan 25, 2021 | Richard Asquith
The EU 27-member state will reform and simplify B2C cross-border VAT with its ecommerce VAT package on 1 July 2021. This will include a Special Arrangements scheme which enables sellers or deemed supplier marketplaces to opt out and pass the import VAT collection role to postal services.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara