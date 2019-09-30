Brexit 2021: ecommerce guide [Jan 2021 update]
The end of the UK’s Brexit Transition Period on 31 December 2020 imposed new VAT and customs obligations on ecommerce sellers with UK or EU consumers. This applies whether selling on your own website or through marketplaces. Avalara’s basic 10-point checklist for UK and EU sellers reveals the most important steps to take now.
Download our free Brexit 2021 ecommerce sellers guide
This guide covers the essential steps that businesses need to take to keep their cross-border sales going, avoid extra tax costs and frustrated customers.
What's inside?
- A list of the new VAT and Customs requirements for ecommerce sellers
post-Brexit
- Your obligations and risks as an online seller
- Practical actions you can take right now to continue selling when Brexit
hits
Free download