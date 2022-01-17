Brexit one year on: keep your business moving across the EU

The world of tax never stops. While you might still be catching your breath after the busy holiday period, further changes have come into place since the start of the year.

On January 1, 2022, full customs control came into effect, impacting your business if you buy and/ or sell goods between Great Britain and the EU.

Until this date, businesses were able to defer customs registrations – now, all businesses importing into the EU are required to complete a full import declaration. As a result, this also means customs officials will be paying close attention to declarations and are more likely to inspect goods traveling through the bloc. No longer are self-certified declarations an option – now full proof will be required. Find out all the details you need to know at our free webinar: Brexit 12 months on.

January 2022 also marks six months since the introduction of the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) and Import One Stop Shop (IOSS). The EU estimates that 1.2 million businesses have been impacted by the new rules. While a significant number have already registered, reports suggest smaller businesses are feeling the impact of IOSS the most with a lack of understanding when it comes to having the correct documentation in place, leading to issues with goods being stuck at the border and issues and double taxation.

