Brexit VAT & Customs checklist

The UK is out of the EU’s Customs Union and VAT regime. For any business selling or moving goods between the EU and UK, this creates new customs issues and import VAT and registration obligations. Below is a list of basic actions to tick off to ensure your shipments are not stopped at customs, taxes are kept to a minimum and you stay off the tax authorities' radar.

A Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement with no goods customs tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020. Contact Avalara if you want to discuss your business issues, and our Brexit Team will be happy to give free guidance. Check Northern Ireland VAT rules separately.