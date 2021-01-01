Since 1 January 2021, the end of the UK Brexit transition period, if you are an UK, EU or US seller of digital services, then you will need new VAT registrations to avoid being fined by the tax authorities. This includes cross-border sales to UK and EU consumers of: downloadable or streaming media; app’s; online software; e-learning; e-books; online journals; and dating or similar membership websites.

