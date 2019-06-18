Global VAT & GST on digital services
Countries across the world are rapidly extending Value Added Tax (VAT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) indirect taxes to the sale of electronic / digital services by online providers and platforms to consumers.
The definition of e-services varies between jurisdictions, but typically includes income for the sale of: streaming media and games; e-books; software; apps; web hosting and other cloud services; subscriptions to membership websites; online newspapers and journals; and online gambling. It can also include broadcast (TV and radio) or satellite services, as well as online voice and data telephony services.
Check Avalara's Digital Services Tax global tracker, which monitors proposed and implemented turnover income taxes on digital services.
Below is a summary of the principle countries which levy VAT or GST on e-services on non-resident providers selling to consumers. Sales to local businesses – B2B – are mostly zero-rated with the customer recording the VAT under the reverse charge. There are some exceptions, e.g. South Africa, which Avalara can confirm on request.
Countries applying VAT/GST on digital services
|Country
|E-services VAT rate
|Implementation for non-residents
|VAT registration threshold
|European Union (27 member states)
|17% to 27% depending on country
|Jan 2015 (MOSS reforms)
|Nil
|Andorra
|4.5%
|Jan 2013
|–
|Albania
|20%
|Jan 2015
|Nil
|Algeria
|9%
|Nil
|Angola
|14%
|Oct 2019
|–
|Armenia
|20%
|Jan 2018
|AMD 15million
|Argentina
|21%
|Apr 2018
|–
|Australia
|10%
|Jul 2017
|AUD $75,000
|Azerbaijan
|12%
|Jan 2017
|–
|Bahamas
|12%
|Jan 2015
|BSD 100,000
|Bahrain
|5%
|Jan 2019
|BHD 37,000
|Bangladesh
|15%
|Jul 2019
|–
|Belarus
|20%
|Jan 2018
|Nil
|Brazil
|2%
|Apr 2018
|Nil
|Cameroon
|19.5%
|Jan 2020
|XAF 50 million
|Canada
|5%
|Jul 2021
|C$30,000
|Canada, British Columbia
|7%
|April 2021
|C$10,000
|Canada, Quebec
|9.976%
|Jan 2019
|C$30,000
|Canada, Saskatchewan
|6%
|Jan 2019
|Nil for non-residents
|Chile
|19%
|Jun 2020
|Nil
|China
|6%-13%
|2009
|RMB 2,000 per transaction
|Colombia
|19%
|Jan 2018
|Nil
|Costa Rica
|13%
|Aug 2020
|Ecuador
|12%
|Sept 2020
|–
|Egypt
|14%
|Sep 2016
|–
|Fiji
|–
|Ghana
|12.5%
|Jan 2014
|GHS 200,000
|Iceland
|24%
|Nov 2011
|ISK 2 million
|India
|18%
|Jul 2017
|INR 2 million
|Indonesia
|10%
|Aug 2020
|Nil
|Israel
|Not liable
|–
|–
|Japan
|10%
|Oct 2015
|JPY 10 million
|Kazakhstan
|12%
|Jan 2021
|–
|Kenya
|14%
|March 2021
|KES 5million
|Malaysia
|6%
|Jan 2020
|RM500,000
|Mauritius
|15%
|TBC
|–
|Mexico
|16%
|Jun 2020
|Nil
|Moldova
|20%
|Apil 2020
|Nil
|Morocco
|20%
|–
|–
|New Zealand
|15%
|Oct 2016
|NZD 60,000
|Nigeria
|7.5%
|Jan 2020
|Nil
|Norway
|25%
|Jul 2011
|NOK 50,000
|Oman
|5%
|Apr 2021
|OMR 35,000
|Paraguay
|10%
|Jan 2021
|Nil
|Philippines
|10%
|Jan 2021
|250,00 peso
|Peru
|18%
|2021
|Nil
|Russia
|20%
|Jan 2017
|Nil
|Saudi Arabia
|15%
|Jan 2018
|Nil
|Serbia
|20%
|Jan 2017
|Nil
|Singapore
|7%
|Jan 2020
|S$ 100,000
|South Africa
|15%
|Jun 2014
|ZAR 1 million
|South Korea
|10%
|Jul 2015
|Nil
|Switzerland
|7.7%
|CHF 100,000 on global income
|Taiwan
|5%
|May 2017
|NTD 480,000
|Tajikistan
|18%
|Jan 2021
|Tanzania
|18%
|Jul 2015
|TZS 40 million
|Thailand
|7%
|Sep 2021
|1.8m Baht
|Tunisia
|3%
|TBC
|Nil
|Turkey
|18%
|Jan 2018
|Nil
|Uganda
|18%
|Jan 2020
|Nil
|Ukraine
|20%
|Jan 2022
|–
|United Arab Emirates
|5%
|Jan 2018
|AED 375,000
|United States
|Up to 10%
|2018+
|Varies by state
|Uruguay
|22%
|Jan 2018
|Nil
|Uzbekistan
|20%
|Jan 2020
|Nil
|Vietnam
|10%
|Jul 2020
|–
|Zimbabwe
|14.5%
|Jan 2020
|Nil
