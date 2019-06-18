Countries across the world are rapidly extending Value Added Tax (VAT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) indirect taxes to the sale of electronic / digital services by online providers and platforms to consumers.

The definition of e-services varies between jurisdictions, but typically includes income for the sale of: streaming media and games; e-books; software; apps; web hosting and other cloud services; subscriptions to membership websites; online newspapers and journals; and online gambling. It can also include broadcast (TV and radio) or satellite services, as well as online voice and data telephony services.

Check Avalara's Digital Services Tax global tracker, which monitors proposed and implemented turnover income taxes on digital services.



Below is a summary of the principle countries which levy VAT or GST on e-services on non-resident providers selling to consumers. Sales to local businesses – B2B – are mostly zero-rated with the customer recording the VAT under the reverse charge. There are some exceptions, e.g. South Africa, which Avalara can confirm on request.