Kazakhstan VAT e-services

Kazakhstan has implemented VAT on electronic services provided to consumers by non-resident providers commencing 1 January 2021.

Scope of e-services

The State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan defines the income from the following services as liable to VAT: Online advertising

Marketplace listing services for goods or electronic services

Advertising services

Search engine facilities

Storage and processing internet information

Offering domain name rights and hosting

Sale of computer programs (e.g. SaaS)

Internet data and statistics provision

Music, images and e-books provided over the internet

Services related to IT or internet sites delivered via the internet

Saas software and databases

E-books and similar digital versions of publications

Computer processing, including maintaining statistics

Determining residence of customer

Foreign providers will be required to track and determine if a customer is a Kazakh resident. They may use the following criteria to determine this and the place of supply: Address of the consumer

Bank account location

IP address of the consumer

Telephone country code if purchase via phone

VAT compliance