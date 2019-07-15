Kazakhstan VAT
Kazakhstan implemented a Value Added Tax (VAT) regime in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It is overseen by the Ministry of Finance and legislated via the tax code.
Locally, it is known as Nalog na dobavlennuyu stoimost (NDS).
Should you register for Kazak VAT?
VAT registration is required of businesses undertaking the following supplies:
- Importation;
- Domestic supply of goods; and
- Domestic supply of services.
Kazakhstan VAT news
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what's the difference?
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
