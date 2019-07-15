Kazak VAT returns

Kazak returns are due by the 15th of the second month following the reporting period end. Almost all taxpayers are on quarterly reporting basis. Any VAT due should be remitted by the 25th of the second month after the reporting period. There is no annual reporting requirement.

Returns are reported online.

Kazak VAT Recovery by non-residents

Non-resident businesses may not reclaim Kazak VAT incurred.

