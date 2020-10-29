Digital Services Tax DST Global Tracker
- Oct 29, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Digital Services Taxes (DST) are turnover taxes on gross revenues from the sales from a range of digital services or goods. They are levied by governments on both resident and foreign suppliers (selling from abroad via digital platforms) to customers in the country.
Below is a global list implemented and proposed DSTs. Typically they tax advertising, sales of customer data and access to digital interfaces (marketplaces for selling or buying goods or services). Please check Avalara’s global VAT/GST on digital and electronic services for details of consumption taxes.
List of implemented and proposed DST in Europe
|Country
|Implemented
|Rate
|Liable digital services
|Threshold
|EU
|Paused
|3%
|Advertising;
marketplaces;
|Global €750m;
EU €50m
|Austria
Jan 2020
|5%
Advertising
|Global €750m;
Austria €25m
|Belgium
|On pause
|3%
|Advertising; Intermediation; Data Transmission
|Global €750m;
Tax subject to DST above €3m
|Czech Republic
|Proposed
|5%
|Advertising; digital interfaces; user data
|Global €750m;
Czech CZK 100m
|France
|Jan 2019
|3%
|Digital interface; advertising; user data
|Global €750m;
France €25m
|Greece
|Jul 2019
|-
|Tourist accommodation
|Hungary
|Jul 2019
|7.5%
|Advertising
|HUF 100m
|Italy
|Jan 2020
|3%
|Advertising; digital interfaces; user data
|Global €750m;
Italy €5.5m
|Latvia
|Plans
|3%
|Norway
|Plans
|Poland
|Jul 2020
|1.5%
|Streaming media
|Slovakia
Proposed
|Advertising; user data
|Slovenia
Plans
|Spain
|Jan 2021
|3%
|Advertising; user data
|Global €750m;
Spain €3m
|Turkey
|Mar 2020
|7.5%
Advertising; content; social media
|Global $840m;
Turkey TRY 20m
|United Kingdom
|Apr 2020
|2%
|Marketplaces; Social media; search engines
|Global £500m; UK £25m.
Safe Harbour clause
Implemented and proposed DST - rest of the world
|Country
|Implemented
|Rate
|Liable digital services
|Threshold
Brazil
Proposed
1-5%
Advertising; user data; interfaces;
Global R$3bn;
|Brazil
|Proposed
|10.6%
|Digital Interface for goods or services; Advertising
|Global R$1.3bn;
Brazil: R$78m
Canada
Plans
3%
Advertising; Intermediation
Global C$1bn;
Costa Rica
Nov 2019
Tourist accommodation
Kenya
Jan 2021
1.5%
Digital interfaces
India
Jun 2016
6%
Advertising
Rs 2 cores
Indonesia
Mar 2020
TBC
Ecommerce
Israel
Proposed
3-5%
Digital interface; advertising; user data
New Zealand
Proposed
2-3%
Social media; Content sharing; Search engine; user data; Intermediation;
Global NZ$1.1bn;
Paraguay
Jan 2021
15%
Digital services (non-residents only)
|South Africa
|Proposed
|To mirror Turkish model
Tunisia
Jan 2020
3%
Apps; digital services (non-resident only)
-
Uruguay
Jan 2018
-
Digital services (non-resident only)
Zimbabwe
Jan 2019
5%
Digital and ecommerce