Digital Services Tax DST Global Tracker

Digital Services Taxes (DST) are turnover taxes on gross revenues from the sales from a range of digital services or goods. They are levied by governments on both resident and foreign suppliers (selling from abroad via digital platforms) to customers in the country.

Below is a global list implemented and proposed DSTs. Typically they tax advertising, sales of customer data and access to digital interfaces (marketplaces for selling or buying goods or services). Please check Avalara’s global VAT/GST on digital and electronic services for details of consumption taxes.