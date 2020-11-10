Ukrainian VAT on digital services January 2022

The Ukrainian parliament is considering imposing VAT on foreign providers of digital services from 2022. This is a delay from the original 2021 plan. See Avalara’s global VAT on digital services tracker.

A Bill in Parliament includes the following elements:

Simplified VAT registration and returns (without deductions) processes

Withdrawal of the current withholding tax on advertising income

Exempt educational services

Electronic Services under consideration: Photos, e-books and journals Steaming or download media Online gaming Databases Internet access services Advertising Cloud-based e-services and storage Software licenses Electronic information

Not require VAT invoices on B2C sales

Extend the liability to marketplaces and similar electronic intermediaries

Determining the location of customers

The bill details the following ways of identifying the location of the consumer and therefore the obligation to charge Ukrainian VAT: