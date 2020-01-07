US digital services sales tax

There are no universal definitions for digital services Since every state develops its own sales tax laws (minding certain constitutional constraints), there are no nationwide definitions for digital goods and services in the United States. Some states adhere to the definitions developed by the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement, or SST, which was created to simplify and modernize sales and use tax administration and reduce the burden of compliance. Unfortunately, the 24 member states aren’t required to adopt those definitions, and not all do. Some states have created their own laws to address the taxability of various digital products and services. Some treat e-services as telecommunications rather than tangible goods. Finally, some states don’t specifically define digital goods or services in their tax code, leaving their taxability open to interpretation.

Different digital services are taxed differently States that do tax some digital services often don’t tax them all. For example, Indiana taxes e-books sold to an end-user with rights for permanent use, but not e-books with rights of less than permanent use. It taxes prewritten/canned software that’s downloaded but exempts custom computer software delivered electronically or by load-and-leave. In California, sales of electronic products such as data, digital images, e-books, mobile applications, and software generally aren’t taxable because there’s no transfer of tangible personal property. But California taxes license renewals for periodic license-to-use fees on previously purchased canned software, as well as games transferred to customers through electronic means or otherwise. New York generally taxes prewritten computer software but not custom software. The license to use electronically downloaded software is generally exempt in Florida. And so on. There are trends, but there are always exceptions.