Below is a summary of US Sales Tax by State. This gives the headline state rates, but there may be numerous local rates in the many thousands of taxing authorities and jurisdictions.

  • There are often multiple rates per ZIP code, county, and city. Therefore, more accurate rates are determined based on address.

Alabama sales tax guide Arizona sales tax guide Arkansas sales tax guide California sales tax guide Colorado sales tax guide Connecticut sales tax guide Florida sales tax guide Georgia sales tax guide Hawaii sales tax guide Illinois sales tax guide Indiana sales tax guide Kansas sales tax guide Kentucky sales tax guide Louisiana sales tax guide Maryland sales tax guide Massachusetts sales tax guide Michigan sales tax guide Minnesota sales tax guide Missouri sales tax guide Nevada sales tax guide New Jersey sales tax guide New Mexico sales tax guide New York sales tax guide North carolina Ohio sales tax guide Oklahoma sales tax guide Pennsylvania sales tax guide South Carolina sales tax guide Tennessee sales tax guide Texas sales tax guide Utah sales tax guide Virginia sales tax guide Washington sales tax guide Wisconsin sales tax guide

What do these rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different tax rates that make up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined tax rate, some items are taxed differently at the state and local levels, so be sure to apply the correct taxes to your sale.

These are the current rates for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

How to use this sales tax rate

  • First, determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  • Then, determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  • Finally, implement the rate shown above to your product or service’s value.

Calculating US Sales Tax rates is only a small step toward US Sales Tax compliance. In most cases it is necessary to file returns to each jurisdiction for which sales tax is collected. This process can be time consuming if done manually. However, return filing can be automated with the right software, find out more about individual US state sales tax on taxrates.com below.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington DC

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

