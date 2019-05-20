US Sales Tax rates
Below is a summary of US Sales Tax by State. This gives the headline state rates, but there may be numerous local rates in the many thousands of taxing authorities and jurisdictions.
Why can't I just use the ZIP code?
There are often multiple rates per ZIP code, county, and city. Therefore, more accurate rates are determined based on address.
Your sales tax rate
Combined Tax Rate%
Location
Jurisdiction Breakdown
What do these rates mean?
The combined tax rate is the total sales tax of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.
The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different tax rates that make up the combined rate.
While most taxable products are subject to the combined tax rate, some items are taxed differently at the state and local levels, so be sure to apply the correct taxes to your sale.
These are the current rates for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.
Calculate your total amount
See your sales tax rate applied to any item price
Total
Tax Breakdown
How to use this sales tax rate
First, determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount.
Then, determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.
Finally, implement the rate shown above to your product or service’s value.
Calculating US Sales Tax rates is only a small step toward US Sales Tax compliance. In most cases it is necessary to file returns to each jurisdiction for which sales tax is collected. This process can be time consuming if done manually. However, return filing can be automated with the right software, find out more about individual US state sales tax on taxrates.com below.
