China has not yet adapted its Value Added Tax regime for the business model of foreign providers of electronic services. There is no scope for foreign VAT registrations

Goods and services are generally only able to be provided by resident businesses, which must VAT register at the branch level. Therefore, foreign providers of e-service may not register for Chinese VAT.



Chinese consumers and businesses are generally required to self-assess VAT on any purchases they make. This voluntary tax regime is largely ineffective and has been largely abandoned by other countries.

Non-resident providers may therefore suffer unexpected withholding VAT charges against their contracted net price. This is irrecoverable. In addition, there may be income withholding tax charges.

Taxable supplies may include: advertising; data analysis; and various digitised services.