Chinese VAT returns

Once VAT registered, businesses are expected to submit periodic returns detailing VAT transactions and the amounts due – or in credit.

Most tax payers submit monthly VAT returns by the 15 th of the following month. However, some are required to file more regularly when involved in certain business activities.

The Chinese VAT return includes the following requirements:

Taxable sales listing

Taxable purchase listing

VAT incurred on other purchases, including property or intangible assets

VAT paid in advance

VAT credits paid

VAT withheld at source

Export services and VAT treatment e.g. exemptions, credits and refunds

Many tax payers have to submit two returns (Main Return and the Export VAT Refund Return), plus up to 10 appendices – requiring heavy manual intervention once data has been extracted from source accounting systems. This is further complicated by the compulsory “fapiao” paper invoice regime.

Formats of returns also vary depending on the economic activities of the tax payer.