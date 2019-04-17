Chinese VAT rates
The standard rate of VAT is 13%. Following the 2012-16 VAT reforms, there are only four VAT rates in China, plus nil rating.
There are other taxes, including Business Tax (3% to 20%) on services. For small entrepreneurs, the VAT rate applicable is 3% with limits on VAT deductions.
China VAT rates
|Rate
|Type
|Which goods or services
|13%
|Standard
|All other taxable goods and services
|9%
|Standard
|Retail; entertainment; hotel; restaurants; catering services; real estate and construction, telephony calls; postal; transport and logistic
|6%
|Standard
|Financial services and insurance; telephony and internet data; IT; technology; consulting
|3%
|Chinese National Education Tax
|2%
|Chinese Local Education Taxes
|7%,5%, 1%
|City Maintance & Construction
|3%
|Construction services
|3%
|Reduced
|For small-sized enterprises
|1%-56%
|Luxury
|Consumption tax applies to prescribed nonessential and luxury or resource-intensive goods (including alcohol, luxury cosmetics, fuel oil, jewellery, motorcycles, motor vehicles, petrol, yachts, golf products, luxury watches, disposable wood chopsticks, tobacco, certain cell and coating products), and it mainly affects companies involved in producing or importing these goods. The tax is calculated based on the sales value of the goods, the sales volume or a combination of the two. The proportional consumption tax rate is from 1% to 56% on the sales revenue of the goods. Exports are exempt.
In addition to VAT, there are a range of other indirect taxes, including:
- Stamp Duty
- Customs Duty on imports and luxury goods
- City Construction and Maintenance Levy
- National Education Tax
- Local Education Tax
