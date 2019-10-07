Chinese VAT registration

Foreign companies not established in China may not register for VAT. Any goods or services provided by foreign companies to Chinese recipients are generally subject to a withholding VAT on the consideration. Instead, they should consider incorporating special local entities such as: wholly foreign owned entity (WFOE); or Joint Stock company.

E-commerce companies selling goods online to consumers in China will generally appoint a customs agent to settle the importation VAT due. This is then irrecoverable.