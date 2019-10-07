Chinese Consumption, City Maintenance & Education Taxes
Aside from Chinese VAT and Business Tax, there are a range of other taxes, including:
Consumption Tax
This is charged on specific goods manufactured or imported into China. It includes: luxury goods, petrol/gas and diesel, cars and yachts.
Chinese National Education Taxes
This is a 3% indirect tax on the totals of VAT, Business Tax and Consumption Tax (not of the price of the goods). It funds national educational spend.
Chinese Local Education Surcharge
This is a further 2% charge on the totals of VAT, Business Tax and Consumption Tax (not of the price of the goods).
City Maintenance and Construction Taxes
This is 7% in larger cities on the totals of VAT, Business Tax and Consumption Tax (not of the price of the goods).
