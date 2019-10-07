Chinese VAT invoices

China operates a centralised invoicing system, known as the Golden Tax System which restricts companies to issuing invoices on government certified software, pre-numbered invoices and printers.

The issuance of approved VAT invoices in China is strictly controlled by the tax authorities. Pre-approved paper invoices, fapiaos, are provided by the Golden Tax System. It enables the government to track VAT payments and compliance, and it provides proof of the purchase of goods or services.