Peru VAT on foreign digital services bill
- Oct 11, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Peru is set to become the latest country to impose VAT on digital or electronic services provided by non-resident businesses. A bill has been presented to the Parliament last month for potential implementation in 2021.
You can review Avalara’s global VAT on digital services tracker here.
