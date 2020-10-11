VATLive > Blog > Peru > Peru VAT on foreign digital services bill

Peru VAT on foreign digital services bill

  • Oct 11, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Peru is set to become the latest country to impose VAT on digital or electronic services provided by non-resident businesses. A bill has been presented to the Parliament last month for potential implementation in 2021.

You can review Avalara’s global VAT on digital services tracker here.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
