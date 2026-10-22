Registering for U.S. sales tax across the U.S. is often treated by international businesses as the finish line of compliance. In reality, securing state sales tax permits is only the starting point of an ongoing, complex administrative burden. In the U.K. and Europe, indirect tax compliance typically involves filing a single, periodic return to a central national tax authority. In the U.S., there’s no federal (national) revenue portal. Instead, businesses must navigate independent state departments of revenue, each enforcing unique return formats, fluctuating filing cadences, local tax schedules, and separate payment systems.

Attempting to manage multistate sales tax returns manually creates severe operational friction for finance teams. A U.K. business selling across the U.S. can quickly face dozens of rolling monthly, quarterly, and annual filing deadlines across disconnected state portals. Manually extracting transaction logs, allocating sales across thousands of local city and county boundaries, filing mandatory zero returns, and attempting to remit payments without a U.S. domestic bank account leads directly to clerical errors, automated state penalty notices, and unexpected tax assessments.