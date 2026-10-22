Failing to file a required zero return triggers automated non-filing penalties from the state department of revenue (typically $50 to $100 per unfiled return). The state may also issue an estimated tax assessment based on prior sales volume and initiate account revocation proceedings.
Most state tax portals only accept electronic payments via ACH debit from a U.S.-domiciled bank account. U.K. businesses without a U.S. bank entity typically use automated tax compliance providers like Avalara to handle treasury remittances or establish specialised multicurrency corporate banking facilities.
In state-administered states, a single state return covers state, county, and local city taxes, with the state distributing local revenue. In home-rule states (such as Colorado and Louisiana), local cities and parishes administer sales tax independently, requiring separate municipal registration and return filings.
State revenue departments review taxpayer sales volume annually and issue written notices reclassifying accounts (e.g. from quarterly to monthly). Businesses must update their filing calendars immediately upon receipt to prevent missing new monthly deadlines.