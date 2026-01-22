The country of origin is governed by rules of origin (ROOs) implemented by governments, international trade agreements, and treaties. Rules of origin determine whether a good qualifies for preferential treatment under a free trade agreement. Tariffs are based in part on the country of origin.

For products entering the United States, the country of origin is the country of manufacture, production, or growth of the imported article (Code of Federal Regulations Title 19, Chapter 1, Part 177).

If an article consists in whole or in part of materials from another country or instrumentality (e.g., the European Economic Community), the U.S. considers the country of origin to be the country where the article was substantially transformed into a new and different article of commerce with a name, character, or use distinct from that of the original article(s).

Marking rules inform the ultimate purchaser of the country where the imported article was made. That’s why virtually all articles originating outside of the U.S. must be legibly identified as “made in” a particular country.