Tariffs are based on the country of origin, not the country of export (the country from which an item was shipped to its final destination).
Different countries determine the country of origin differently. According to the World Customs Organization (WCO), rules of origin are “the specific provisions applied by a country to determine the origin of goods and using principles established by national legislation or international agreements.” Rules of origin (ROOs) are often shaped by trade agreements that establish whether goods are eligible for preferential tariffs like reduced duties or duty-free treatment. The WCO has a global database of trade agreements and their rules of origin.
Many countries list rules of origin (ROOs) in free trade agreements (FTA) by Harmonized System (HS) product classifications codes. Some countries base ROOs on a percentage of the appraised value. The International Trade Administration lists the following ways to find ROOs:
- Visit the U.S. International Trade Commission website.
- Find the original ROOs in the guiding FTA.
- Use the International Trade Centre’s Rules of Origin Facilitator
Check the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) FTA comparison chart
The terms “country of origin” and “country of manufacture” are sometimes used interchangeably. Since many imported items are manufactured in more than one country or are comprised of parts originating in multiple countries, it’s necessary to determine where the product was substantially transformed.