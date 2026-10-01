October 2026 tax updates

Starting October 1, 2026, Pennsylvania is enforcing destination sourcing for local sales tax in Allegheny County (1%) and Philadelphia (2%). All registered businesses, whether located in Pennsylvania or selling remotely, must now collect local sales tax based on the delivery address.
The Illinois remote retailer tax amnesty program concludes October 31, 2026. Under the terms of the amnesty, qualifying remote sellers with economic nexus in Illinois between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2026, can settle past liabilities at a simplified tax rate (9% general, 1.75% qualifying food) with 100% of interest and penalties waived.
Effective October 1, 2026, Utah levies a 2% excise tax on gross receipts from selling, distributing, or offering subscriptions to digital content harmful to minors. The tax applies to businesses required to perform commercial age verification under UCA §78B-3-1002. See the Utah Tax Commission for more details.