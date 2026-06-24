Avalara brings tax intelligence to Sidekick

The Avalara extension is designed around the real issues merchants encounter, helping surface and explain how their tax setup behaves. Key capabilities include:

Connection and settings

Know whether Avalara AvaTax is connected and active, which environment is in use, and whether key settings are configured correctly — including commit timing, shipping tax settings, and product synchronization.

Order tax details

Get detailed visibility into how tax was calculated on a specific order, including jurisdiction-level breakdowns, line-item details, and explanations for unexpected or zero-tax outcomes.

Nexus configuration

Confirm where the business is currently configured to collect tax, including nexus settings across states, countries, VAT/GST registrations, and cross-border scenarios.

Customer exemptions and certificates

Verify whether a customer is tax-exempt, whether a valid exemption certificate is on file, and why an exemption may not have applied to an order.

Product tax codes

Understand how products are classified for tax purposes, identify missing tax codes, and confirm whether products are properly synced with AvaTax.

Together, these capabilities transform Sidekick into a self-service layer for tax troubleshooting — reducing reliance on support and accelerating time to resolution.