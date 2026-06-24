Avalara brings tax intelligence to Sidekick

The Avalara extension in Sidekick gives merchants access to real-time tax compliance insights directly in their Shopify workflow, versus having to navigate between platforms or open a support ticket to get answers to tax questions.
The Avalara extension in Sidekick helps merchants with real issues in real time, answering questions and providing understanding around the “why” of outcomes. Whether it’s questions about Avalara connectivity, settings for nexus, exempt sales, or others, it provides a new self-service layer for troubleshooting tax issues.
Tax compliance is complex, with rules that vary by jurisdiction and regulations that can change quickly. It generates a lot of merchant questions, and resolution often requires support tickets or time-consuming investigation. The Avalara Sidekick extension can reduce the time spent searching for answers, so merchants can act more quickly.