For most manufacturers, consumer use tax isn’t a topic that gets a lot of airtime in leadership meetings. Instead, it’s traditionally relegated to a back-office accounts payable (AP) process. Buried under fragmented spreadsheets, disparate ERPs, and disconnected purchasing systems, use tax compliance remains largely unmonitored until an audit notice arrives.

This lack of visibility can create substantial exposure in indirect tax audits. Unaccrued consumer use tax frequently represents the single largest deficiency assessment on a manufacturer’s final audit report.

These costly audit findings persist despite the massive manual effort finance teams dedicate to tracking purchases. When an audit concludes, under-accrued tax from vendor purchases frequently results in the largest single amount owed. Ultimately, the problem is not a lack of team dedication; it is an overwhelmingly complex compliance system that manual processes simply cannot conquer.