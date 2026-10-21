Sales tax is assessed at the time of purchase and is collected and remitted to the state by the seller. Consumer use tax is self-assessed after the purchase by the buyer (the manufacturer) when retail sales tax wasn’t paid at the point of sale. While sales tax is straightforward, use tax requires the manufacturer to determine taxability and calculate what’s owed based on how and where the purchased item is ultimately used in the facility.
Manufacturers face a uniquely complex compliance landscape because tax rules impact nearly every stage of the supply chain, from raw material procurement and physical inventory transfers across state lines to sales to resellers. Because these intricate scenarios make manual errors highly common, state auditors heavily target the manufacturing industry, frequently focusing on unaccrued use tax and missing exemption certificates.
AvaTax for Accounts Payable connects directly to ERP, procurement, and AP workflows to evaluate purchase invoices. It compares what the vendor charged against up-to-date tax rules across more than 12,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, factoring in product taxability and cost center rules. If the vendor undercharged tax, the platform automatically accrues the correct use tax variance. If the vendor overcharged, the system flags the discrepancy so you can pursue a vendor credit or refund.
These two systems manage opposite sides of exemption document compliance. On the sales side, Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) automates the collection, validation, and renewal of certificates provided by your tax-exempt buyers. On the procurement side, Vendor Exemption Management (VEM) automates the creation and delivery of your own company’s exemption certificates to your sellers, helping ensure you are billed correctly from the first invoice.