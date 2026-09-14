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AI-powered, trusted tax intelligence with Avalara Tax Research

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Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

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270,000+

tax answers
900,000+

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Fast, simplified tax research

Quickly find what you need with our AI-powered tax research platform — bringing together tax rules, rates, exemptions, and regulations in one place, so you can stop searching and start deciding.
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Accurate, up-to-date tax determinations

Rely on our deep tax expertise, regularly updated content, and rooftop-level granular rate precision to apply the right tax rules across jurisdictions — reducing costly errors.

Reliable compliance and audit readiness

Stay ahead of changing regulations with plain-language guidance, historical tax insights, and trusted citations — backed by our authoritative tax knowledge to support audits.

Valuable insights to grow your business

Research tax rules across states and regions before you expand, uncovering opportunities and risks early — while reducing reliance on external consultants with AI-driven answers, a database of 270,000+ tax answers and access to Avalara tax experts.

Access trusted tax answers — faster and smarter with Avi, the Avalara AI research assistant

Illustration featuring the Avalara logo, text 'Tax Research', and a smiling orange and blue robot with the Avalara 'A' on its body.
AVI for Tax Research
Video: Find reliable tax answers faster with Avi, Avalara’s AI-powered research assistant.

Increase compliance in an ever-changing tax environment

Assess tax rules and regulations at the federal, state, and local level with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

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Get instant, trusted tax answers with Avi for Tax Research — our AI-powered research assistant

VAT obligations
  • Ask complex tax questions via AI-powered chat.
  • Get accurate answers with direct source citations.
  • Save 18 hours per month, a 90% efficiency gain, resulting in $35,000 savings in labour costs.
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Avalara launches Avi for Tax Research

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Harness industry-leading, real-time, centralised tax content

VAT REGISTRATION
  • Find info fast with 270,000+ expert-curated tax answers. 
  • Access cross-border trade content and HS code classification guidance. 
  • Ensure accuracy with RightRates™ and customisable tax matrices. 

Validate

Make audit-ready decisions confidently

VAT validation
  • Track historical tax laws and rate changes. 
  • Export and share answers with stakeholders. 
  • Access Avalara tax experts. 

Apply

Turn insights into confident tax decisions

VAT reporting
  • Apply accurate tax rules across jurisdictions. 
  • Lessen the risk of errors and penalties. 
  • Standardise decisions across teams with consistent tax guidance. 

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Avalara Tax Research strengthens services tax guidance with local libraries

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PLANS

Choose the subscription model that’s right for your business

Essentials

Fast, AI-powered tax research — on demand

Features

  • AI-powered self-service research
  • Trusted tax rules, rates, and laws
  • State-specific taxability guidance
  • Cross-border trade content + HS code classification
  • Built-in audit defense support
  • Customized email notifications when tax laws or rates change​
  • Rooftop sales and use tax rates by address

Best for: Small teams that need quick, reliable answers — no external support required

Essentials
Standard

Deeper insights with expert-backed confidence

Features

  • Everything in Essentials
  • Unlimited on-demand access to Avalara tax experts
  • Configurable global and industry-specific content
  • Taxability decision trees for consistent outcomes
  • Saved research workflows and insights

Best for: Growing teams that need validated answers and greater research depth

Standard
Premium

Enterprise-grade research with advanced, local jurisdiction-level libraries for complex, global tax scenarios for specific states and industries

Features

  • Everything in Standard
  • Advanced, local jurisdiction-specific research libraries
  • Fully customizable tax matrices and rule sets
  • Multijurisdiction and cross-border scenario support
  • Industry-specific compliance for nonstandard tax rules
  • Scalable for high-volume research
  • Centralized knowledge management and audit-ready documentation

Best for: Enterprises managing complex, multi-entity, global tax environments

Premium
white Set Solutions
Working with Avalara has been perfect. We rely on their expertise in so many ways — like using Avalara Tax Research to determine a product’s taxability in various jurisdictions. Being able to trust that expertise saves my team so much time, I don’t know how they could live without it.

Missy Basone

CFO

Industry: Software
Customer story
white Haltec Corporation
If it’s a question about drop shipping or a nexus threshold, whatever it is, I’ll type it into Avalara Tax Research. Usually the same day, I have an answer. That’s important when I’m being told, ‘We’ve got an order that has to go out. Can you figure this out so we don’t have a delay?’ I love it.

Marie Griego

Accountant 

Industry: Retail
Customer story
white Therabody
Partnering with Avalara allows us to operate with enterprise-level sophistication while preserving small-to-medium-sized business agility.

Franklin Shiraki

CFO

Industry: Manufacturing
Customer story

Put AI to work across the compliance lifecycle

Powered by 20+ years of tax expertise across 190+ countries, Avalara AI agents perform real-time compliance tasks inside the systems and workflows you already use — at every stage of the tax and compliance life cycle.
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Article

Avalara redefines compliance with agentic AI

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FAQ

Avalara Tax Research is the only major tax research platform that's part of an end-to-end agentic compliance system. Thomson Reuters Checkpoint, Bloomberg Tax Research, and Wolters Kluwer CCH AnswerConnect are research-only libraries built primarily for CPA firms and tax lawyers, so once you find an answer you still have to act on it in another system. Vertex sells a tax engine and offers research only through partners or add-ons; it doesn’t have a native tax research product comparable to Avalara Tax Research. Avalara Tax Research goes further: Avi, the AI research assistant, is built into the same portal as Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, and Avalara Cross-Border, so the answer you find can be applied to a calculation, a return, an exemption rule, or an HS code in the same workflow. Every answer is backed by curated Avalara tax content with verifiable citations, not generic web data.

Avi for Tax Research is the AI research assistant, built into Avalara Tax Research and the Avalara Portal. You ask a sales tax, use tax, VAT, or cross-border tax question in plain English and Avi returns a clear yes/no or summary answer with citations to the underlying Avalara content in seconds. Avi is grounded, not generated from the open internet: It retrieves answers from curated Avalara tax content, including pre-answered tax questions covering all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and key global jurisdictions. As part of the broader Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ platform, Avi is the lead orchestrator that can also delegate work to other Avalara AI agents for lodgments, exemption validation, classification, and notice management, with built-in checkpoints for human review and approval.

Yes. Avalara operates MCP servers that let third-party AI agents and large language models discover and call Avalara APIs, including the Avalara Tax Research content layer, using natural language. That means a copilot in your ERP, an internal LLM assistant, or a Google Gemini Enterprise agent can ask Avalara for a citation-backed tax answer and receive structured content back, not just a link. Developers can connect through Avalara MCP servers at developer.avalara.com, and partners can integrate Avi into the agentic workflows they’re building. This is a meaningful difference from competitor research products, which still require a human to sign in, search, and copy answers manually.

Yes. With Avalara Tax Research Standard or Premium, you can use the Contact Tax Expert feature to submit your question directly to the Avalara Tax Research team. You’ll get a timely, personalised response that you can save, share, and use to defend a position. The Avalara Tax Research team includes lawyers and seasoned indirect tax practitioners who maintain the underlying Avalara Tax Research content. Avalara Tax Research Essentials includes a limited number of expert enquiries per year. This combination of self-serve AI (Avi), the searchable Q&A library, and direct human escalation is intentional: Most questions get answered in seconds; the hardest questions still get a human expert.

Avalara Tax Research is built for audit readiness. Every answer is law-backed and includes citations, so you can document the basis for any past tax determination. Avalara Tax Research Standard and Premium include a history of tax laws and answers, so you can show the rule that applied on the date the transaction took place, not just the rule in effect today. Taxability charts can be exported and shared with auditors, internal stakeholders, or external advisors. Avalara Tax Research is also trusted by state and local governments, and customers report meaningful audit-prep efficiency improvements (a Forrester Total Economic Impact study commissioned by Avalara found a composite organisation saved up to 34 hours per audit and improved audit prep efficiency by 85%). When you combine Avalara Tax Research with our Reporting AI agents, every reported number can be traced back to its source transaction. 

Yes. Avalara Tax Research provides US sales and use tax content for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, plus VAT and cross-border content. In late 2025, Avalara expanded Avi for Tax Research with the Avalara trade and tariff library, so you can research duties, de minimis thresholds, country-specific VAT, and HS code classification in the same AI experience you use for U.S. sales and use tax. That means tax, finance, AP, and supply chain teams no longer need separate research subscriptions for local and international questions. Users can also look up the latest tariff rates for products or components to understand cost and risk exposure across sourcing decisions.

For most recurring sales and use tax research questions, yes. Customers tell us they use Avalara Tax Research to answer day-to-day questions about product taxability, exemption certificates, drop shipment rules, nexus, and jurisdiction-specific rate questions — work that previously went to outside tax advice or Big Four advisors at billable rates. For deeper or unique questions, Avalara Tax Research Standard and Premium include a Contact Tax Expert feature so you can submit your question directly to the Avalara Tax Research team and receive a timely, expert response. The ROI shows up in two places: outside-firm fees you no longer need to incur, and the time your in-house team gets back. The Forrester Total Economic Impact study commissioned by Avalara found Avalara Tax Research users recaptured up to 90% of tax research time and 384 hours annually.

 

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