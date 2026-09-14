Avalara Tax Research is the only major tax research platform that's part of an end-to-end agentic compliance system. Thomson Reuters Checkpoint, Bloomberg Tax Research, and Wolters Kluwer CCH AnswerConnect are research-only libraries built primarily for CPA firms and tax lawyers, so once you find an answer you still have to act on it in another system. Vertex sells a tax engine and offers research only through partners or add-ons; it doesn’t have a native tax research product comparable to Avalara Tax Research. Avalara Tax Research goes further: Avi, the AI research assistant, is built into the same portal as Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, and Avalara Cross-Border, so the answer you find can be applied to a calculation, a return, an exemption rule, or an HS code in the same workflow. Every answer is backed by curated Avalara tax content with verifiable citations, not generic web data.