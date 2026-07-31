Yes. AvaTax for Accounts Payable is built as a hybrid product. Real-time mode posts each purchase invoice to AvaTax for Accounts Payable as it's created in your AP or procurement system, so use tax is calculated and accrued the moment the invoice is captured. Batch mode lets you upload purchase data as a CSV file and our AI will automatically map to required fields. Many customers run a hybrid workflow. For example, real-time for ERP-native POs, ROs, and purchase invoices, and batch for sources that live outside the ERP. An automated implementation experience lets batch customers upload, complete AI-assisted column mapping, and reach go-live as a self-serve flow.