Onondaga and Ulster Counties: Cents-Per-Gallon Local Sales and Use Tax Method Repealed (Effective September 1, 2026)

Effective September 1, 2026, Onondaga and Ulster Counties have repealed their election to calculate local sales and use tax using the cents-per-gallon method. In these localities, local tax must be calculated using the percentage rate method.

Additionally, three counties have opted to adopt the cents-per-gallon calculation approach for these specific fuel types.

Orange County: Effective September 1, 2026, through February 28, 2027.

Oswego County (outside the city of Oswego): Effective September 1, 2026, through November 30, 2026.

Putnam County: Effective September 1, 2026, through August 31, 2028.