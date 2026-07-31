Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide
- Store, track, and manage every licence in one secure, cloud-based platform.
- Never miss a deadline with smart renewal calendars and automated reminders.
- Manage 50 or 50,000 licences with workflows designed to scale across entities, departments, and geographies.
- Applications completed and submitted on your behalf
- Government fees remitted directly to authorities
- Transparent tracking across your licence portfolio
- Audit and remediation support
- Expansion and new location licensing
- Guidance from experienced licensing professionals
Mid-market finance and accounting professionals
Small businesses
Partners
No matter the size or complexity of your business, there’s a solution that works for you. Avalara Licence Management is the platform you manage yourself. Avalara Licence Managed Services is for businesses that want Avalara specialists to handle day-to-day licence management on their behalf. Avalara Licence Professional Services is designed for businesses going through a major change — like an acquisition, expansion, or restructure — that need expert help assessing and closing compliance gaps before moving into a steady state.
Spreadsheets don’t scale — especially as your business grows across jurisdictions. Avalara Licence Management consolidates licences, locations, entities, tasks, and documents into one system of record, with automated renewal tracking and alerts so nothing slips through the cracks.
Yes. Avalara Licence Professional Services is built for exactly that scenario — helping you get compliant during a period of change, then transitioning into a steady-state solution through Avalara Licence Management or Avalara Licence Managed Services once your portfolio is stabilised.
Full visibility. Even when Avalara specialists are managing your licences on your behalf, you have 24/7 access to the Avalara Licence Management platform to track status, renewals, and activity in real time.
Yes. Avalara has supported over 1,3 million businesses with guidance on their business licence requirements and maintains business licence data across more than 23,000 jurisdictions. Avalara Licence Management and Avalara Licence Managed Services are built specifically for multi-location, multi-entity organisations with complex compliance needs.