- Verify remote seller qualification requirements.
Confirm your business meets SST criteria across participating states, including thresholds for property, payroll, and physical presence.
- Register with a single SST identification number.
Use one registration to enrol in all SST-participating states you select, simplifying multi-state administration.
- Access Certified Service Provider benefits.
Qualifying sellers can receive state-funded calculation, returns, notice management, and audit liaison services in member states when Avalara serves as their CSP.
- Apply regularly updated tax rates and boundaries.
Leverage content that reflects the latest jurisdictional changes across participating SST states and beyond.
- Use standardised SST lodgment forms.
Prepare returns using uniform formats required by SST member states, reducing manual work and room for error.
- Automate exemption data management.
Validate and maintain exemption data for SST-eligible customers using Avalara Exemption Certificate Management products, so exempt sales are properly handled in calculations and returns.
- Prepare returns accurately and consistently.
Ensure lodgments align with SST program requirements and state expectations through guided, exception-driven workflows.
- Lodge and remit directly to participating states.
Submit returns and payments accurately and on time through Avalara Managed Returns workflows.
- Transfer liability in qualifying jurisdictions.
In certain SST member states, liability for calculation errors shifts to Avalara, reducing your risk while preserving visibility and control.
- Access notice management and audit liaison support.
Respond to state enquiries with structured documentation, with Avalara serving as audit liaison for Model 1 volunteer sellers.
- Reduce internal compliance burden and costs.
Free your team from tedious manual processes while maintaining confidence in compliance across SST and non-SST states.
*Pennsylvania operates a state-run program similar to SST. Avalara proudly supports this program as well.
Established in 1999, Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) is the result of a cooperative effort between states, local governments, and the business community. The goal of SST is to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for companies selling into multiple states.
- No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
- Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member states
No. There are currently 24 SST member states, plus Pennsylvania, which operates a similar state-run program that Avalara also supports.
No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.
Yes. Avalara helps qualifying businesses register in all SST-participating states for free when they enrol in the program using Avalara and designate Avalara as their CSP.
If you qualify as a volunteer seller, participating states will help offset costs. Learn more about our simple and transparent pricing.
Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not affect your SST qualifications.
Yes. You can still use Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, and Avalara ECM in non-participating states. Those states won’t cover the cost, but Avalara delivers a cost-effective, scalable compliance solution.