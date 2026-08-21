With Avalara, EMSCO can get more out of its existing platform to become more efficient and reduce business risk at the same time.
“Having Microsoft Dynamics 365 fully integrated with Avalara AvaTax makes it that much easier to write up our sales orders and know the tax is correct. It saves us a tonne of time,” Joe says.
Without Avalara, EMSCO reckons it would need another team just to handle returns.
Marie's good at quickly solving real-world problems at work. “If it’s a question about drop shipping or a nexus threshold, whatever it is, I’ll type it into Avalara Tax Research. Usually the same day, I have an answer. That’s important when I’m being told, ‘We’ve got an order that has to go out. Can you figure this out so we don't have a delay?'" she says. “I love it.”
As a Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) service provider, Avalara was able to help EMSCO further simplify sales and use tax in participating states and save money. Avalara covers the cost of sales tax registration, calculations, exemption certificate processing, and returns lodgment and remittance in states that participate in the SST program. EMSCO would otherwise have to cover those expenses.
Most importantly, the company no longer worries about non-compliance.
“Avalara has alleviated figuring out what we owe and where we owe it,” Joe says. “The peace of mind knowing that we’re managing sales and use tax correctly is immense.”