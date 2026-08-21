“In my past lives, I’ve done a lot of integrations with some pretty nightmarish systems. Avalara was very, very easy. I had no trouble understanding the logic which was clear and consistent as we applied it across different endpoints,” says Joshua Provonchee, a Discogs software engineer.

“In my experience a project such as this is challenging and can be time-consuming, but the integration to AvaTax was fast. I was actually a little confused by how little work we needed to do,” Nick agrees.

“The quality of Avalara’s support stood out more than anything, compared to past integrations I’ve done,” says Kian Dinyari, a Discogs senior software engineer. “It’s like dealing with another engineer in your own company. There’s no turf. They are totally invested in solving your problem.”

Kian and Joshua reported that the whole integration went very smoothly. “Everything worked shockingly fast,” says Joshua, “and their sandbox actually represents what you get in production, which isn’t always the case.”