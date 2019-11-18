Company overview

MCJ Supply Chain Solutions was formed in January 2019 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company’s primary focus is the distribution of automated guided vehicles used primarily in warehouses. They also offer electric forklift truck rentals. MCJ is in the early stages of growth; it’s currently registered to collect and remit sales tax in about 10 states and expects to add more, quickly.

Tax challenges

MCJ Supply Chain Solutions hasn’t run into any tax challenges yet, and Finance Controller Necia Rebello aims to keep it that way. Before joining MCJ, Necia worked for Mitsubishi Caterpillar for 10 years with two different sales tax compliance systems — one that was integrated with the ERP system and one that wasn’t. “When your ERP system is not tied to an automated tax system, it becomes very challenging to manage ever-changing tax rates,” Necia explains. “All 50 states are continuously changing laws and thresholds. Just keeping up with that was very challenging. At MCJ Supply Chain Solutions, I wanted to avoid tax challenges, not respond to them after they happened.”

As a startup, MCJ was running on limited resources. “We could not really afford to have one person trying to figure out the latest tax rate to put on every customer invoice,” says Necia. “From my experience at Mitsubishi Caterpillar, I knew that we needed an automated tax system that would tie into our ERP, and we decided that from the beginning.”

Why Avalara?