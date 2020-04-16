Consumer use tax: a bane for businesses

Sales tax and consumer use tax have a lot in common. Both are transaction taxes on goods and services. All 45 states that have sales tax also have use tax. And rates for sales tax tend to be the same for use tax in most (but not all) states. Sales tax is the predominant standard, with consumer use tax being the wingman, so to speak. If the seller doesn’t charge sales tax on a taxable sale, then the buyer is obligated to pay use tax.



Putting this onus on the buyer is risky, as a self-regulated tax is easier to overlook. Fewer than 2% of taxpayers report use tax on their tax returns, according to an April 2015 policy brief put together by the Research Department of Minnesota’s state House of Representatives. States have generally focused their consumer use tax reporting and auditing efforts on businesses, rather than individuals, because the same systems companies use to track their spend are the same systems auditors use to find missed consumer use tax liabilities. Those systems are not geared to tax, and even the most vigilant companies struggle to get it right. This is why mismanagement of consumer use tax is a common compliance error found by state auditors.



Growth or changes in your business that impact sales tax can also impact consumer use tax. This is where the big differences between sales tax and consumer use tax come into play. Consumer use tax liability can change dramatically after invoicing based on how and where products and services are used.



This can set off all sorts of planned and unplanned triggers, which can include applying the wrong tax to a vendor invoice, internally using or transferring inventory, moving assets between office locations, procuring new equipment, using a service (like software) across multiple locations that was paid for based on only one location, and donating merchandise to a charity or promotional giveaway. This makes assessment for businesses more challenging. Auditors know this and focus on use tax as “low-hanging fruit.”

