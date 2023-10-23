In the late 1990s, Robin Hall created a firm designed to help other small businesses with operational management. Initially focusing on bookkeeping and payroll services, VARC Solutions expanded to offer fully outsourced payment processing, invoice management, consulting, implementation, and training. It helps more than 500 businesses per month across the U.S., Canada, and the Bahamas.

The Wayfair ruling requires most businesses, regardless of size, to comply with sales tax laws in any state where they have customers (if they meet or exceed certain thresholds). Since there are more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the U.S., and each makes its own taxability and reporting regulations, this task can be massive for larger businesses, and virtually impossible for smaller ones.

Since the United States Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., and the subsequent adoption of economic nexus laws in most states, Robin has seen businesses slowly realizing they are at greater risk of noncompliance.

Robin notes that most business accounting software can’t handle the complexity of keeping up with sales tax across multiple jurisdictions compared with the efficiency and greater accuracy of Avalara’s automated sales tax engine. The cloud-based system integrates with most business accounting software solutions to automatically apply sales tax rates and rules, and it can then prepare, file, and remit payments to all the taxing jurisdictions. Comprehensive reporting features enable the business and its accountants to bolster compliance.

“We had a new, large client that had acquired a business with sales to customers in more than 40 states. They apparently had not been charging and remitting sales taxes. Fortunately, they saw they had to resolve this as soon as possible, and we were able to refer them to Avalara.”

She adds that many small businesses have a misconception that sales tax is easy if the business is only selling in one or two states. But it can still be complex. Robin explains, “Texas has 254 counties, each with different rates. And Louisiana’s parishes often have very different rules. Just keeping up with a few can be hard work, and with significant penalties for errors.”