Solutions to help accounting practices grow and profit
From partnerships to a portfolio of Avalara products — you’ve got options.
Video: Learn how to meet clients’ sales tax compliance needs without overburdening staff.
Avalara helps solve common business challenges accounting practices face
CHALLENGE:
Clients want the latest solutions for sales tax compliance, but accounting practices don’t always have the time or the tools to help.
SOLUTION:
Regardless of where your practice may be in its compliance journey, you can deliver the solutions your clients need to maintain compliance by partnering with Avalara. Diversify your revenue streams while supporting client expectations through technology.
CHALLENGE:
When it comes to indirect tax research and sales and use tax research, it’s complicated. Near-constant regulatory changes make it even more difficult to keep up with. How can accounting practices find the research they need with confidence that it’s correct?
SOLUTION:
Avalara Tax Research for Accountants delivers the reliable, regularly updated research tax professionals need to advise clients and maintain compliance. Find the answers you need in plain language with clear citations while avoiding costly, third-party outsourcing.
CHALLENGE:
Business license management is essential for many companies. It’s also a complicated and arduous process that can potentially reduce your practice profitability.
SOLUTION:
Avalara License Management for Accountants helps accounting practice offer ongoing business license compliance in an ever-changing regulatory landscape. Take advantage of the right tools from Avalara to expand services and establish a new, recurring revenue model for your practice.
CHALLENGE:
Clients want compliance and advisory services from their accounting practice, but growing to meet the demand can be expensive and time-consuming. How can accounting practices offer new value-added services without hiring additional expertise?
SOLUTION:
Automation with Avalara for Accountants can help practices streamline the redundant, low-margin manual tasks that eat into your bottom line. This allows your practice to offer even more services without the need to hire additional staff.
CHALLENGE:
Compliance services and sales tax preparation and filing are time-consuming tasks that can drain resources and prevent your practice from focusing on more important things, like growth.
SOLUTION:
Avalara for Accountants offers comprehensive sales tax compliance automation to take care of tedious administrative tasks. This can save time and help your practice keep its attention on clients and growth.
CHALLENGE:
Sales and use tax compliance keeps getting more complicated. Developments in the marketplace such as online sales across jurisdictions, more drop shipments, and statutory changes due to South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., have all contributed to the increased difficulty of maintaining compliance.
SOLUTION:
Avalara for Accountants solutions deliver consistent, high-quality, and scalable returns filing services accounting practice can trust. This lets your clients maintain compliance with confidence.
Find the tax software solution that works best for your accounting practice
End-to-end workflow management and sales tax returns software purpose-built for accountants
Let Avalara take care of the sales tax returns process for you or leverage Avalara technology to support your team. Sales tax prep and filing solutions for accountants are ideal for accounting practices of all sizes.
Expand services without the need to hire new staff
Save time with automated end-to-end sales and use tax compliance software
Potentially improve profitability with scalable sales tax prep and filing solutions
Featured awards and recognition
Avalara Managed Returns
For when you need Avalara to handle more of the returns workflow
Avalara Returns
Cloud-based solution ideal for maximum flexibility to support your most
|Data import
|Multiclient practice management dashboard
|Life cycle workflow management
|In-app user guides
|Filing coverage (U.S. and Canada)
|State and local
|State and local
|Tax liability reporting
|Return and work paper archive
|Editable returns
|Flexible approval and filing schedule
|Automated filing services
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — firm managed
|Filing confirmations
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — firm managed
|Tax remittance
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — ACH debit
|Notice management
|Yes — Avalara managed
|Yes — firm managed
Trusted and reliable sales tax research data and content subscriptions for accounting practices
Access content subscriptions and sales tax research in plain language provided with accessibility and ease of use in mind. Simplify your sales tax research with a comprehensive source for your sales tax questions.
Get audit defense support with citations to relevant legislation and statutes
Save time and improve accuracy with a source you can trust
Gain unlimited access to reliable tax research to help maintain compliance and peace of mind
Video: Learn how to get answers to your clients’ tax questions with Avalara Tax Research Standard.
Avalara Tax Research
For practices looking to improve
Avalara Tax Research
Includes everything in the Essentials
|Searchable, savable research of tax laws
|Sales and use tax rates by city, state,
county, and ZIP code
|Simplified descriptions of what tax
laws mean
|Views users can create, export, and
share for all product tax answers
specific to any industry or state
|Straightforward Yes/No answers to
questions about whether an item
is taxable
|History of tax laws and answers for
an item
|Decision trees users can reference for
construction, drop shipping, government
contractor, and software maintenance
taxability
|Unlimited access to Q&A database
|Ability to submit questions to tax
researchers who respond promptly
|Rooftop-level sales and use tax rates
accounting for geographic boundaries
of states, counties, cities, and special
districts
|Access to taxability and fees for U.S. telecommunications services across
local, state, and federal levels
|Available as an add-on subscription
|Customized tax matrices spanning across multiple products, items, and locations
|Premium only
Stand-alone tax research solutions designed for your practice
Canada and Mexico
Explore an expansive library of taxability information for companies doing business in Canada and Mexico.
- Find taxability details, tax laws, and rates for Canada and Mexico
- Divide answers into cross-border and B2B/B2C content for more accurate result
Europe
Find intuitive research for companies doing business in Europe and beyond with content for over 190 countries.
- Filter answers by inter- and intranational borders to find the information you need
- Create tax charts filtered by location and transaction type, such as domestic/cross-border or B2B/B2C
Simplify license management for your clients and make it profitable for your practice
Avalara License Management for Accountants can help accounting practices gain a competitive edge by expanding service offerings to include license management with a recurring revenue model that’s both transparent and profitable.
Perform license research quickly through speedy determination of compliance requirements
Improve productivity with customizable workflows to manage your license acquisition process
Manage license renewals using a dynamic calendar and proactive email alerts
Video: See how Avalara can help you obtain and manage business licenses for your clients.
Video: See how Avalara can help you obtain and manage business licenses for your clients.
Help your clients with property tax compliance
Avalara Property Tax can help you minimize data entry, maximize accuracy, and automate the process of appending property tax documents to tax bill payments.
Access an easy-to-use online dashboard to see upcoming filing deadlines for faster tracking
Automate workflows that are often done manually with on-premises and internally built systems
Get location-specific forms, due dates, and other details to allow for accurate and timely filing
Reduce human error when updating spreadsheets and filling out paperwork
“In my decades of experience in the industry, I’ve worked with a lot of different solutions, and Avalara Property Tax is the first one that feels like it’s built specifically to tackle our unique challenges.”
— Jeff Talton
Senior Director of Property Tax Services and Founding Member, Silver Oak Advisors
Strategic accountant partnerships
Strategic accountant partnerships
Take your tax compliance services to the next level
Take your tax compliance services to the next level
