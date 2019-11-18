Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) designs, markets, and sells custom-fit clubs, golf equipment, and apparel. Founded in 2013, PXG has since grown to become an internationally recognized brand within the sport, with a presence among stores, fitters, retailers , and distributors around the world.

PXG wanted a more efficient tax compliance solution that could keep up with its business. The company wanted a solution that could categorize customer tax information, streamline tax reporting, eliminate the need for manual overrides, and help manage 5,000+ exemption certificates annually with a volume of 100 new ones coming in each month.

PXG used a basic accounting system to manage its operations. Nikki Nielsen, Director Business Process at PXG, recalls, “We were literally housing all of our inventory, sales orders, and customer data manually extracted from the ERP system, including monthly filings.”

To fully streamline operations, the company’s tax solution would need to work with its existing systems. PXG’s new ERP, Acumatica, provided greater functionality and a seamless integration with Avalara’s tax compliance software, which resulted in less time and resources on manual tasks that historically bogged down its finance and accounting team. “Everything is done on our behalf across multiple sales platforms. We no longer have to manually insert tax tables inside our Square POS just to be able to sell DTC,” Nikki explains.

This was pivotal because the golf industry experienced a surge in business in recent years. During the pandemic, PXG grew from 600 orders a day to 2,000 orders a day. “The system never shut down or had any glitches, thank goodness. Without having a great system, we would not be able to meet customer demands,” Nikki adds.