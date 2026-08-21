Set Solutions went live with Avalara in one state and grew to fourteen in the first year. Four years later, the company is lodging in 27 states. “We use (Avalara) AvaTax to provide real-time calculations for quotes and invoices, along with Avalara Returns to lodge and remit sales tax,” says Missy. “We also use Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, Avalara Tax Research, and Avalara Professional Services.”
“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks — valuable time and resources that greatly affect our growing business,” Missy says.
When auditors come calling, Missy and her team can now breathe easy. “I had gone through a Texas sales tax audit where it took us almost a year to get through it,” she recalls. “With Avalara, I have all the information and backup at my fingertips. It’s a huge time and energy saver, and it’s peace of mind.”
Set Solutions deals with a lot of organisations that are exempt from paying sales tax. With Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, Missy doesn’t worry about keeping track of exemption certificates and their expiration dates. “Avalara keeps track of all of that,” she says.
With Avalara Returns, lodging returns in 27 states doesn’t create an undue burden on Missy’s team. “Avalara is doing all the lodging and remitting for us,” she says. “We also rely on Avalara to find out when we need to register in a new state. It tells us when we’re about to cross the nexus threshold, so we’ll use Avalara to help us register in that state and I know it’s set up correctly.”
As much as Missy appreciates the time and money savings, it’s the partnership she values more than anything. “Working with Avalara has been perfect,” she says. “We rely on their expertise in so many ways — like using Avalara Tax Research to determine a product’s taxability in various jurisdictions. Being able to trust that expertise saves my team so much time, I don’t know how they could live without it.”
“Working with Avalara — together with QuoteWerks and Sage Intacct — has given me time back for family and the peace of mind to enjoy it,” she concludes. “When I'm with my family now, I'm fully present.”