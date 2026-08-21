Prioritising seamless integration, Firewire effortlessly incorporated Avalara tax compliance software into its cloud-based ERP system, Acumatica. Within just 30 days, the company automated everything from sales tax calculation to state sales tax registrations, providing much-needed reassurance amid heavily impacted wholesale operations.
“Avalara made it possible for us to add on sales tax compliance to our day-to-day roles without adding headcount,” remarks the CFO. Avalara’s flagship solution, Avalara AvaTax, along with other sales tax compliance tools, empowers Firewire’s accounting team to easily reconcile sales tax liability without expanding its workforce.
Firewire prioritises satisfied customers, with a foundation built on reliable operating systems. “Avalara flags us when we have potential sales tax exposure in new jurisdictions, which makes it scalable with our business,” Franklin explains. Plus, with nexus coverage, the company can sell confidently anywhere. “Our customers can trust the information we provide because of our trust in Avalara,” Franklin adds. “We can reach customers anywhere there's an internet connection.”