President Trump first announced new tariffs on Canada on January 31, 2025. Since then, U.S.-Canada tariffs have been threatened, announced, delayed, implemented, paused, changed (and repeat). For affected businesses, this uncertainty and change complicate international tax compliance.

Here’s a timeline of major updates to new U.S. tariffs on Canada, from most recent to oldest.

September 8, 2026. Canada’s counter tariffs take effect. President Trump issues the following five proclamations in response.

1. Effective September 15, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation modifying the scope of products of Canada subject to the additional duties imposed to offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to motor vehicles:

Extends the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex 1, Part A (e.g., furniture, paper and paperboards, and certain aluminum and metal products)

Removes the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex 1, Part B (e.g., salt, Portland cement, chemically pure sugars, toilet or facial tissue, bed sheets, refined lead, switchgear, and fishing rod parts and accessories)

States that the 50% Section 338 tariffs apply in addition to duties imposed under Section 232

Modifies the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in Annex II

2. Effective September 15, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation modifying the scope of products of Canada subject to the additional duties imposed to offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to alcoholic beverages:

Extends the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex I, Part A (e.g., various cheeses; upholstery leather; and certain motorboats)

Removes the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex I, Part B (certain whiskies, liqueurs, and cordials)

States that the 50% Section 338 tariffs apply in addition to duties imposed under Section 232

Modifies the HTSUS in Annex II

3. Effective September 29, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation excluding certain Canadian products from importation into the United States in response to continued discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to alcoholic beverages:

Bans the importation of Canadian alcoholic beverages listed in the Annex (e.g., certain beer, wine, and spirits; some bans apply only to products packaged for direct-to-consumer consumption)

Maintains the 50% Section 338 tariff for affected products that were imported but not yet entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, prior to September 29, 2026

4. Effective September 29, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation excluding certain Canadian products from importation into the United States in response to continued discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to dairy:

Bans the importation of the Canadian products set forth in the Annex (e.g., whey protein concentrates, fluid whey, invert molasses, and nonalcoholic beer)

Maintains the 50% Section 338 tariff for affected products that were imported but not yet entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, prior to September 29, 2026

5. Effective September 29, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation excluding certain Canadian products from importation into the United States in response to continued discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to motor vehicles:

Bans the importation of Canadian products set forth in the Annex (i.e., motorcycles, including mopeds, and cycles fitted with a reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity over 800 cc)

Maintains the 50% Section 338 tariff for affected products that were imported but not yet entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, prior to September 29, 2026

August 22, 2026. The 50% Section 338 tariffs established under Proclamations 11046, 11047, and 11048 take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Proclamation 11046 duties “offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to alcoholic beverages.” They apply to many alcoholic beverages and also assorted paper and wood products, like ice hockey and field hockey sticks.

Proclamation 11047 duties “offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to dairy.” They affect many dairy products as well as certain sweeteners, glues, and other items.

Proclamation 11048 duties “offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to motor vehicles.” They apply to a diverse assortment of products unrelated to the auto sector, including but not limited to clothing, plywood, radar apparatus, tableware, and vinyl tile floor coverings.

Additional details can be found at CSMS # 69606660 - GUIDANCE: Section 338 Additional Duties on Certain Goods of Canada.

August 18, 2026. President Trump issues a proclamation suspending the 50% duty that was scheduled to apply to a range of Canadian imports starting August 19, 2026. They’re currently scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on August 22, 2026.

Jul 23, 2026. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announces a new 10% tariff on Canada, implemented under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The new Section 301 tariff on Canada is in effect as of 12:01 a.m. ET on July 24, 2026.

July 20, 2026. President Trump invokes Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose a new 50% duty on alcoholic beverages, dairy, and motor vehicles imported from Canada, effective August 19, 2026. Per the three presidential proclamations, the 50% Section 338 tariffs apply to many products that qualify for duty-free status under USMCA.

Products not subject to the 50% tariff include imports subject to a Section 232 tariff, and some (but not all) products subject to the World Trade Organization Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft.

The 30-day timeline allows time for negotiations.

July 1, 2026. The U.S. declines to confirm its intention to renew USMCA. This decision triggers a mandatory annual joint review process until the agreement is extended or expires on July 1, 2036. For now, the agreement remains in force.

June 8, 2026. Section 232 tariffs are extended to new metals derivatives, while Section 232 duty rates for other derivatives are reduced. See CSMS #68855869 and this presidential proclamation for specifics.

April 6, 2026. Changes to the Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper take effect. The U.S. applies additional duties ranging 10% to 50% on the full customs value of certain imports of steel, aluminum, copper, and their derivatives. CSMS #68253075 offers more information.

February 24, 2026. The U.S. imposes a 10% tariff on Canadian imports that don’t qualify for duty-free status under USMCA. The 10% tariff, established under Section 122, replaces duties levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on February 20, 2026, that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.

January 15, 2026. The U.S. sets 25% ad valorem duties on certain imports of semiconductors and their derivative products. See CSMS #67400472 for specifics.

November 1, 2025. The U.S. sets an additional 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, an additional 10% tariff on buses and other vehicles classified in heading 8702 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS), and an additional 25% tariff on the value of non-U.S. content of vehicles eligible for special treatment under USMCA. See CSMS #66665333 for more details.

October 14, 2025. The U.S. sets new duties ranging from 10% to 25% on imports of softwood lumber, upholstered furniture products, and completed kitchen cabinets, vanities, and parts.

August 1, 2025. The U.S. increases the IEEPA duty on Canadian products from 25% to 35%. Duty-free status for USMCA goods and the 10% tariffs on energy and potash remain unchanged. Additionally, the 50% tariff on steel and aluminum is extended to copper.

June 4, 2025. The steel and aluminum tariffs jump from 25% to 50%.

May 3, 2025. The U.S. implements a 25% tariff on certain automobile parts under Section 232, providing an exemption for the U.S. content of USMCA compliant auto parts. See CSMS #64913145 for more details.

April 4, 2025. The U.S. adds beer cans and empty aluminum cans to the list of products subject to the aluminum tariffs.

April 3, 2025. The U.S. implements a 25% tariff on automobiles under Section 232, providing an exemption for the U.S. content of USMCA compliant vehicles. See CSMS #64624801 for more details.

April 2, 2026. Trump announced what he calls reciprocal tariffs on close to 60 countries. Duty rates range from 10% to 50% and are established under IEEPA. These reciprocal tariffs do not apply to Canada, which is already subject to IEEPA tariffs.

March 12, 2025. The U.S. implements a 25% tariff on certain steel and aluminum imports from all countries, including Canada. This also applies to certain derivative steel articles and certain derivative aluminum products. You can find more details in our blog post, Trump steel and aluminum tariffs: What you need to know.

March 6, 2025. President Trump pauses the tariffs for Canadian products covered under USMCA. He also lowers the additional tariff on non-USMCA energy products and potash from 25% to 10% effective March 7, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET. See guidance from CBP for more details.

March 5, 2025. President Trump pauses the tariffs on automobiles from Canada and Mexico after meeting with the big three auto dealers (Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors). “There is a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

March 4, 2025. The U.S. imposes additional duty rates on products of Canada under IEEPA. Per U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidance, the new tariffs affect the following Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States classifications (HTSUS codes, or simply HTS codes):

9903.01.10: A 35% additional ad valorem rate of duty on all imports of articles that are products of Canada except: Products classifiable under headings 9903.01.11, 9903.01.12, and 9903.01. Products for personal use in accompanied baggage of persons arriving in the U.S.

9903.01.13: A 10% additional ad valorem rate of duty on imports of energy or energy resources of Canada, as defined in section 8 of Executive Order 14156 as crude oil, natural gas, lease condensates, natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, uranium, coal, biofuels, geothermal heat, the kinetic movement of flowing water, and certain critical minerals

Additional guidance is available in CSMS #64384496, CSMS #64384423, CSMS #64375535, and CSMS #65798609.

What’s a “product of Canada” for customs duties?

A “product of Canada” means at least 98% of the total direct costs of producing or manufacturing the item were incurred in Canada, and “the last substantial transformation of the good occurred in Canada,” according to the Government of Canada.

“Made in Canada” means between 51% and 98% of the total direct costs occurred in Canada, and the last substantial transformation of the good occurred in Canada. The “Made in Canada” label should be accompanied by an appropriate qualifying statement, such as “Made in Canada with imported parts.”