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Sep 9, 2026

What you need to know about the US-Canada tariffs

Gail Cole

This post has been updated to reflect new developments. Attend our webinar series, Trade and Tariff Tuesdays, to hear Avalara experts discuss global trade issues and their businesses implications.

 

President Trump reignited the trade war with Canada on July 20, 2026, with threats of new U.S. tariffs on Canada. This happened mere weeks after the United States declined to confirm its intention to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA, or CUSMA, as it is known in Canada). The renewed uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Canada tariffs creates compliance challenges for cross-border businesses.

 

Here’s what we know today. We’ll update this blog post as more information becomes available.

Key takeaways

  • The U.S.-Canada trade war is escalating. On July 20, 2026, President Trump announced new U.S. tariffs on Canada under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which has never been used to establish tariffs. A few days later the U.S. announced a 10% tariff on Canada under Section 301.

  • USMCA’s future remains uncertain. The unwillingness of the U.S. to agree to extend the USMCA on July 1, 2026, triggers an annual joint review process. Businesses face prolonged uncertainty regarding duty-free status for many imports and Canada-U.S. cross-border compliance.

  • Automation is critical for cross-border trade. With the fluctuation of U.S.-Canada tariffs, businesses should consider adopting automated tariff classification tools that will allow them to accurately calculate duties and avoid customs penalties.

What’s the latest on U.S.-Canada trade negotiations and the August 19 tariff deadline?

Canada suspended trade talks with the United States on August 21, 2026, shortly before the 50% Section 338 tariffs on a range of Canadian products were scheduled to take effect. Prime Minister Mark Carney directed his negotiators to return to Ottawa and issued a statement explaining that “last-minute changes in the U.S. proposed terms were unfair, uneconomic, and called into question the reliability of any deal.” And so, the U.S. implemented the 50% tariffs at 12:01 a.m. ET on August 22, 2026.

 

The Section 338 duties apply to a range of products and impact roughly $20 billion (5%) of Canadian exports to the U.S., including goods that would otherwise qualify for duty-free entry under USMCA. “Canada will match those tariffs dollar for dollar to protect our workers and businesses,” Carney said in his statement. These retaliatory tariffs will come into effect on September 8, 2026.

 

Trump responded to this news on Monday, August 24, by threatening to increase to 50% U.S. tariffs on all cars, trucks, automotive parts, and steel. He further hardened his response after Canada implemented its counter tariffs on September 8. In five separate proclamations, he banned the import of certain Canadian products and modified the list of products subject to the 50% Section 338 tariffs. Read on for details.

U.S. tariffs on Canada

 

President Trump first announced new tariffs on Canada on January 31, 2025. Since then, U.S.-Canada tariffs have been threatened, announced, delayed, implemented, paused, changed (and repeat). For affected businesses, this uncertainty and change complicate international tax compliance.

 

Here’s a timeline of major updates to new U.S. tariffs on Canada, from most recent to oldest.

 

September 8, 2026. Canada’s counter tariffs take effect. President Trump issues the following five proclamations in response.

1. Effective September 15, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation modifying the scope of products of Canada subject to the additional duties imposed to offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to motor vehicles:

  • Extends the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex 1, Part A (e.g., furniture, paper and paperboards, and certain aluminum and metal products)
  • Removes the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex 1, Part B (e.g., salt, Portland cement, chemically pure sugars, toilet or facial tissue, bed sheets, refined lead, switchgear, and fishing rod parts and accessories)
  • States that the 50% Section 338 tariffs apply in addition to duties imposed under Section 232 
  • Modifies the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in Annex II

 

2. Effective September 15, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation modifying the scope of products of Canada subject to the additional duties imposed to offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to alcoholic beverages:

  • Extends the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex I, Part A (e.g., various cheeses; upholstery leather; and certain motorboats)
  • Removes the 50% Section 338 tariff to the Canadian products set forth in Annex I, Part B (certain whiskies, liqueurs, and cordials) 
  • States that the 50% Section 338 tariffs apply in addition to duties imposed under Section 232 
  • Modifies the HTSUS in Annex II

 

3. Effective September 29, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation excluding certain Canadian products from importation into the United States in response to continued discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to alcoholic beverages:

  • Bans the importation of Canadian alcoholic beverages listed in the Annex (e.g., certain beer, wine, and spirits; some bans apply only to products packaged for direct-to-consumer consumption)
  • Maintains the 50% Section 338 tariff for affected products that were imported but not yet entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, prior to September 29, 2026

 

4. Effective September 29, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation excluding certain Canadian products from importation into the United States in response to continued discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to dairy

  • Bans the importation of the Canadian products set forth in the Annex (e.g., whey protein concentrates, fluid whey, invert molasses, and nonalcoholic beer)
  • Maintains the 50% Section 338 tariff for affected products that were imported but not yet entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, prior to September 29, 2026

 

5. Effective September 29, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the proclamation excluding certain Canadian products from importation into the United States in response to continued discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to motor vehicles:

  • Bans the importation of Canadian products set forth in the Annex (i.e., motorcycles, including mopeds, and cycles fitted with a reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity over 800 cc)
  • Maintains the 50% Section 338 tariff for affected products that were imported but not yet entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, prior to September 29, 2026

 

 

August 22, 2026. The 50% Section 338 tariffs established under Proclamations 11046, 11047, and 11048 take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET.

  • Proclamation 11046 duties “offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to alcoholic beverages.” They apply to many alcoholic beverages and also assorted paper and wood products, like ice hockey and field hockey sticks.
  • Proclamation 11047 duties “offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to dairy.” They affect many dairy products as well as certain sweeteners, glues, and other items.
  • Proclamation 11048 duties “offset Canadian discrimination against the commerce of the United States with respect to motor vehicles.” They apply to a diverse assortment of products unrelated to the auto sector, including but not limited to clothing, plywood, radar apparatus, tableware, and vinyl tile floor coverings.

 

Additional details can be found at CSMS # 69606660 - GUIDANCE: Section 338 Additional Duties on Certain Goods of Canada.

 

August 18, 2026. President Trump issues a proclamation suspending the 50% duty that was scheduled to apply to a range of Canadian imports starting August 19, 2026. They’re currently scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on August 22, 2026. 

 

Jul 23, 2026. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announces a new 10% tariff on Canada, implemented under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The new Section 301 tariff on Canada is in effect as of 12:01 a.m. ET on July 24, 2026.

 

July 20, 2026. President Trump invokes Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose a new 50% duty on alcoholic beverages, dairy, and motor vehicles imported from Canada, effective August 19, 2026. Per the three presidential proclamations, the 50% Section 338 tariffs apply to many products that qualify for duty-free status under USMCA.

 

Products not subject to the 50% tariff include imports subject to a Section 232 tariff, and some (but not all) products subject to the World Trade Organization Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft. 

 

The 30-day timeline allows time for negotiations. 

 

July 1, 2026. The U.S. declines to confirm its intention to renew USMCA. This decision triggers a mandatory annual joint review process until the agreement is extended or expires on July 1, 2036. For now, the agreement remains in force.

 

June 8, 2026. Section 232 tariffs are extended to new metals derivatives, while Section 232 duty rates for other derivatives are reduced. See CSMS #68855869 and this presidential proclamation for specifics.

 

April 6, 2026. Changes to the Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper take effect. The U.S. applies additional duties ranging 10% to 50% on the full customs value of certain imports of steel, aluminum, copper, and their derivatives. CSMS #68253075 offers more information. 

 

February 24, 2026. The U.S. imposes a 10% tariff on Canadian imports that don’t qualify for duty-free status under USMCA. The 10% tariff, established under Section 122, replaces duties levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on February 20, 2026, that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. 

 

January 15, 2026. The U.S. sets 25% ad valorem duties on certain imports of semiconductors and their derivative products. See CSMS #67400472 for specifics.

 

November 1, 2025. The U.S. sets an additional 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, an additional 10% tariff on buses and other vehicles classified in heading 8702 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS), and an additional 25% tariff on the value of non-U.S. content of vehicles eligible for special treatment under USMCA. See CSMS #66665333 for more details.

 

October 14, 2025. The U.S. sets new duties ranging from 10% to 25% on imports of softwood lumber, upholstered furniture products, and completed kitchen cabinets, vanities, and parts.

 

August 1, 2025. The U.S. increases the IEEPA duty on Canadian products from 25% to 35%. Duty-free status for USMCA goods and the 10% tariffs on energy and potash remain unchanged. Additionally, the 50% tariff on steel and aluminum is extended to copper.

 

June 4, 2025. The steel and aluminum tariffs jump from 25% to 50%.

 

May 3, 2025. The U.S. implements a 25% tariff on certain automobile parts under Section 232, providing an exemption for the U.S. content of USMCA compliant auto parts. See CSMS #64913145 for more details.

 

April 4, 2025. The U.S. adds beer cans and empty aluminum cans to the list of products subject to the aluminum tariffs. 

 

April 3, 2025. The U.S. implements a 25% tariff on automobiles under Section 232, providing an exemption for the U.S. content of USMCA compliant vehicles. See CSMS #64624801 for more details.

 

April 2, 2026. Trump announced what he calls reciprocal tariffs on close to 60 countries. Duty rates range from 10% to 50% and are established under IEEPA. These reciprocal tariffs do not apply to Canada, which is already subject to IEEPA tariffs.

 

March 12, 2025. The U.S. implements a 25% tariff on certain steel and aluminum imports from all countries, including Canada. This also applies to certain derivative steel articles and certain derivative aluminum products. You can find more details in our blog post, Trump steel and aluminum tariffs: What you need to know.

 

March 6, 2025. President Trump pauses the tariffs for Canadian products covered under USMCA. He also lowers the additional tariff on non-USMCA energy products and potash from 25% to 10% effective March 7, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET. See guidance from CBP for more details.

 

March 5, 2025. President Trump pauses the tariffs on automobiles from Canada and Mexico after meeting with the big three auto dealers (Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors). “There is a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

 

March 4, 2025. The U.S. imposes additional duty rates on products of Canada under IEEPA. Per U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidance, the new tariffs affect the following Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States classifications (HTSUS codes, or simply HTS codes):

 

  • 9903.01.10: A 35% additional ad valorem rate of duty on all imports of articles that are products of Canada except:
    • Products classifiable under headings 9903.01.11, 9903.01.12, and 9903.01.
    • Products for personal use in accompanied baggage of persons arriving in the U.S.
  • 9903.01.13: A 10% additional ad valorem rate of duty on imports of energy or energy resources of Canada, as defined in section 8 of Executive Order 14156 as crude oil, natural gas, lease condensates, natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, uranium, coal, biofuels, geothermal heat, the kinetic movement of flowing water, and certain critical minerals

 

Additional guidance is available in CSMS #64384496, CSMS #64384423, CSMS #64375535, and CSMS #65798609.

 

What’s a “product of Canada” for customs duties?

 

A “product of Canada” means at least 98% of the total direct costs of producing or manufacturing the item were incurred in Canada, and “the last substantial transformation of the good occurred in Canada,” according to the Government of Canada.

 

“Made in Canada” means between 51% and 98% of the total direct costs occurred in Canada, and the last substantial transformation of the good occurred in Canada. The “Made in Canada” label should be accompanied by an appropriate qualifying statement, such as “Made in Canada with imported parts.”

What are the Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods?

Here’s a timeline of the most significant developments related to Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods, from most recent to oldest.

 

July 20, 2026. Prime Minister Carney issues a statement in response to President Trump’s proclamations imposing 50% tariffs on alcoholic beverages, dairy products, and motor vehicles imported from Canada. He explains that Canada has been working to resolve the trade dispute with the U.S. and to modernize CUSMA over the past 18 months, and that Canada is “ready to intensify those discussions in the coming weeks.” Elsewhere, Carney said Canada “will not hesitate to defend our interests if we have to.”  

 

December 26, 2025. Canada imposes a 25% tariff on the full value of certain steel derivative products from all countries, including the United States. See this Government of Canada notice for more details.

 

September 1, 2025. Canada removes all Canadian counter tariffs on U.S. goods covered under CUSMA, except for its tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos. 

 

A statement released by Prime Minister Mark Carney notes that “the actual U.S. average tariff rate on Canadian goods is 5.6% and remains the lowest among all its trading partners, and more than 85% of Canada-U.S. trade is now tariff-free.”

 

June 30, 2025: Canada rescinds its Digital Services Tax “in anticipation of a mutually beneficial comprehensive trade arrangement with the United States.” The two countries were looking to reach a deal by July 21, 2025.

 

April 9, 2025. Canada responds to Trump’s auto tariffs with a 25% tariff on all vehicles imported from the U.S. that are not compliant with CUSMA, and a 25% tariff on non-Canadian and non-Mexican content of CUSMA compliant vehicles imported into Canada from the U.S. 

 

March 13, 2025. Canada implements 25% reciprocal tariffs on steel and aluminum in response to the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Affected products include:

 

  • $12.6 billion CAD in steel products

  • $3 billion CAD in aluminum products

  • $14.2 billion CAD in additional imported U.S. goods (including tools, computers and servers, display monitors, sport equipment, and cast-iron products)

 

March 4, 2025. Canada imposes 25% counter tariffs on $30 billion CAD in goods in response to Trump’s first wave of tariffs. The counter tariffs apply to a wide variety of products, including apparel, appliances, beer, coffee, cosmetics, footwear, motorcycles, orange juice, peanut butter, spirits, wine, and certain paper products.

 

The additional 25% tariff does not apply to goods classified under Chapter 98 of the Schedule to the Customs Tariff, except tariff items 9804.30, 98.25, 98.26, 9897.00.00, 9898.00.00, and 9899.00.00.  

How Canadian provinces are responding to U.S. tariffs

The premiers of Canada’s provinces have said they will support Prime Minister Carney as he negotiates with the United States in the weeks leading up to August 19, 2026, the date new 50% tariffs are set to take effect.

 

Canadian provinces responded to the 2025 U.S. tariffs with force. Provincial measures against the U.S. trade policies included canceling contracts with U.S. businesses, pulling U.S. products from shelves, raising tolls on U.S. vehicles, and even new export taxes.

 

Manitoba extended tax payment deadlines until June 20, 2025, for the February, March, and April 2025 return periods. Businesses adversely affected by the tariffs could defer payments of the provincial sales tax and the health and post-secondary education tax. 

 

New Brunswick said it would sign no new contracts with American companies and would seek new markets for items traditionally exported to the U.S., such as lumber and seafood. On March 4, 2025, Premier Susan Holt told CTV News her province has been preparing for Trump’s tariffs for months. “The president might not realize that we supply American defense with jet fuel,” she said. “If you go to the base in Maine ... those planes don’t get in the air without Canadian jet fuel.”

 

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador looked for new markets for local businesses and encouraged residents to avoid purchasing American products.

 

Nova Scotia doubled tolls for U.S. commercial vehicles at the Cobequid Pass effective March 4, 2025. It also limited provincial procurement for American businesses (they can no longer bid on provincial businesses). 

 

Doug Ford, the Premier of Ontario, told reporters he’d “do everything — including cut off their energy with a smile on my face,” in response to the U.S. tariffs. “They rely on our energy; they need to feel the pain. They want to come at us hard, we’re going to come back twice as hard.” 

 

On the evening of March 6, 2025, Ford said Ontario would impose provincial tariffs on electricity delivered to Michigan, Minnesota, and New York, the three biggest customers for Ontario power. The 25% surcharge took effect March 10 but was suspended the following day and is no longer in play.

 

Quebec announced a 25% penalty for American firms bidding on Quebec government contracts. Like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Premier François Legault considered shutting down power exports to the U.S.

 

In a Facebook statement, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said, “Canada’s response needs to be economically sound and reasoned,” and that his cabinet would “consider all options.” On March 6, 2025, Saskatchewan said it would stop purchasing U.S.-produced alcohol and would reduce purchases of other U.S. purchases and contracts.

 

Finally, fewer Canadians are traveling to the U.S. According to research from the University of Toronto’s School of Cities, Canadian visits to U.S. cities declined by approximately 42% between April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, and April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

How Avalara can help you manage U.S.-Canada tariffs

Given the frequency and rapidity of the U.S.-Canada tariff changes since the start of President Trump’s second administration, automation is key to compliance.

 

Avalara Cross-Border automates tariff code classification and delivers real-time calculation of customs duties and import taxes for our customers. We keep our finger on the pulse of tariff policy changes and update our systems to keep businesses compliant.

 

“Our talented team of content researchers and content engineers work around the clock to ensure the vast array of trade content we deliver to our customers is both timely and accurate,” says Craig Reed, GM of Cross-Border at Avalara. “Despite the dizzying pace of change, our team has been on top of it. Whether it’s restrictions content, tariffs, classification codes, or other trade content, we provide our customers with the tools and services they need to be in compliance, all powered by our powerful AI and automation engines.”

 

Contact us today to learn how we can help you stay ahead of tariff changes.

FAQ

 

U.S. tariffs on Canada are in flux. The 10% Section 122 tariffs on many Canadian imports expire on July 24, 2026. A new 10% Section 301 tariff will apply to Canada starting 12:01 a.m. ET on July 24, 2026. A new Section 338 tariff on alcohol, dairy, and motor vehicles is scheduled to take effect on August 19, 2026. Other U.S. tariffs on Canada include Section 232 duties on steel, aluminum, and copper. 

 

 

Some tariffs are stackable, and some tariffs do not stack. The 10% Section 122 tariffs that took effect on February 24, 2026, and are scheduled to expire on July 24, 2026, do not stack on top of Section 232 tariffs. The 50% Section 338 tariffs scheduled to take effect on August 19, 2026, will not apply to energy, potash, products subject to tariffs under Section 232, or certain other goods, such as fish or critical minerals.

 

 

In response to the 2025 U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada implemented counter tariffs on a variety of U.S. goods, including apparel, appliances, and alcohol. Canada repealed most of the 2025 tariffs as of September 1, 2025, however duties on steel, aluminum, and automobiles remain in effect.

 

 

USMCA stands for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a free trade agreement that went into effect on July 1, 2020, and will remain in force until July 1, 2036. USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which had governed trade between the three countries since 1994. In Canada, USMCA is known as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA. 

 

 

For more information about the changing tariff landscape, check out the following blogs:

 

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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