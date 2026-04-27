AI-powered reporting helps structure transaction data into clear reports while highlighting anomalies and potential risk areas. This makes it easier to reconcile results and support audit requests.
No. You can describe the report you need in plain language, and the system generates a structured starting point that you can refine as needed.
The reporting AI agent focuses on generating and structuring reports across systems. The dashboard agent helps you explore and analyze data within dashboards by answering questions and guiding deeper investigation.
Yes. You can apply filters, adjust views, and drill into transaction-level data. Changes update dynamically, and you can save or export views based on your reporting needs.