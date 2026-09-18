Here are some of the most impactful tariff changes of 2026, by month.

August 2026

On August 31, 2026, the White House announced that nine additional pharmaceutical manufacturers now qualify for the most-favored-nation (MFN) pharmaceutical pricing agreement. This means they’re eligible for a 0% additional ad valorem rate of duty instead of the higher rates established by Presidential Proclamation 11020 (April 2, 2026).



New tariffs on pharmaceutical products and ingredients are being phased in: The first batch took effect on July 31, 2026, and the next round will come into effect on September 29, 2026. See CSMS #69395344 for more details.



On August 26, 2026, President Trump temporarily increased the quantity of lean beef trimmings subject to tariff-rate quota (TRQ) for beef, for eligible trading partners.



The expanded quota established by Proclamation 11059 opens September 1, 2026, and applies for ninety days only, on a first-come, first-served basis. It allows entry of 100,000 tons of lean beef trimmings per month. This “encourages beef to be sold at a 25% discount from the going import price.”



The Proclamation doesn’t modify any commitments related to beef for countries with a free trade agreement with the U.S. and doesn’t apply to countries with country-specific beef quotas.



See Proclamation 11059 and this White House Fact Sheet for more details.



On August 22, 2026, the U.S. implemented the 50% Section 338 tariffs on many Canadian imports after trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S. ended without a deal.



In response, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs of 15%, 25%, or 50% on close to 900 products. They will take effect on September 8, 2026. See our blog on U.S.-Canada tariffs and CSMS #69606660 for more details.



On August 18, 2026, President Trump issued a proclamation suspending the 50% duty that was scheduled to apply to certain Canadian alcoholic beverages, dairy products, and a host of other imports starting August 19, 2026. They’re currently scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on August 22, 2026.



On August 3, 2026, 25 states sued to block the Section 301 tariffs imposed on 60+ world economies on July 24, 2026, alleging the administration is using forced labor “as a pretext to continue its illegal tariff scheme,” which they call “arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law.” Section 301 tariffs range from 10% to 12.5%.



The 25 states challenging the 10%–12.5% Section 301 tariffs are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.



Two businesses challenged the Section 301 tariffs on the day they took effect.

July 2026

Effective July 31, 2026, patented pharmaceutical products and associated active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) listed in Annex I of this presidential proclamation are subject to a 100% Section 232 tariff for companies listed in Annex III. For other companies, the tariffs will come into force on September 29, 2026.



Select companies and countries are subject to lower duty rates.



20% for patented pharmaceuticals and APIs produced by companies that have approved plans to onshore production

15% for patented pharmaceuticals and APIs produced in the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and Switzerland and Liechtenstein

10% for patented pharmaceuticals and APIs produced in the U.K. However, on July 31, 2026, the Secretary of Commerce dropped the tariff rate from 10% to 0%. See CSMS #69415934 for more details.



On July 23, 2026, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced new Section 301 tariffs on about 60 countries. The following Section 301 tariffs will take effect on July 24, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, immediately following expiration of the 10% Section 122 global tariff:



A 10% tariff on goods of Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and Trinidad and Tobago

A 10% or 12.5% tariff, net of Most-Favored Nation (MFN) rate, on certain products of the European Union, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan

A 12.5% tariff on goods of all other investigated economies

See the USTR press release, Federal Register notice, and USTR Fact Sheet for more details.



On July 20, 2026, President Trump invoked Section 338 to impose an additional 50% tariff on a wide variety of Canadian goods, ranging from cement to hockey sticks to wine. The Section 338 tariffs will take effect on August 19, 2026, and apply to all covered goods, including those covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). However, the Section 338 tariffs will not apply to energy, potash, products subject to Section 232 tariffs, or to certain other goods like critical minerals or fish. See the presidential proclamations on alcoholic beverages, dairy, and motor vehicles for more details.





On July 15, 2026, the U.S. announced that it will impose a 25% tariff on Brazil starting July 22, 2026, under Section 301. The 25% tariff applies to all imports from Brazil, except for hundreds of products listed in annexes in this Office of the U.S. Trade Representative notice. Exempt imports include products that could cause economy-wide disruptions if subject to the tariff, and products that cannot be grown or produced in sufficient quantities or at reasonable prices in the U.S. — like cocoa beans, coffee beans, and paprika.



CBP continues to process IEEPA duty refunds through CAPE, the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries functionality within the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE).



Phase Three should launch in late July 2026. According to a Court of International Trade (CIT) order dated July 15, 2026, “the court will enter an order that directs Customs to reliquidate certain finally liquidated entries in accordance with a procedure that will be outlined in the order. The order will be entered in each of the approximately 3,700 IEEPA cases assigned to the court.”



As of 3:00 p.m. ET on July 10, 2026, 229,609 CAPE declarations had been submitted, 161,792 of which passed the file validations. The main causes of failure are related to importer of record or filer mismatches on CAPE declarations, incorrect entry numbers, and using the wrong template for the CSV file.



As of July 10, 2026, approximately $121.75 billion in both potential and certified IEEPA duty refunds had been accepted for processing in CAPE, and $86.3 billion (in principal and interest) had been sent to the Treasury Department to disperse to importers.



A new U.S.-EU Trade Agreement took effect July 1, 2026. Per the agreement, which will remain in effect through December 31, 2029, the EU is eliminating customs duties on most U.S.-origin industrial goods and granting preferential access to certain U.S. agricultural products and seafood. For more details, see Regulation 2026/1455, Regulation 2026/1422, and this Implementing Regulation.



On July 1, 2026, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) published the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) Revision 11.



On July 1, 2026, the U.S. did not agree to renew the agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada (USMCA). However, the current USMCA agreement remains in force under annual reviews through 2036.



Effective July 1, 2026, the European Union removed the customs duty exemption for imports valued at €150 or less and implemented a temporary €3 customs duty per HS tariff code on all B2C imports from non-EU countries that are valued at €150 or less. Product identifiers will be mandatory starting November 1, 2026.



This blog post on the end of the €150 customs duty exemption for low-value imports into the EU provides more details.

June 2026

On June 29, 2026, CBP issued guidance on the import adjustment offset applicable to Section 232 duties on automobile and medium and heavy-duty vehicle parts.



On June 24, 2026, CBP announced that a new entry process for goods valued $800 or less entering the U.S. through international mail will take effect July 24, 2026. This blog post provides more information.



CBP also announced plans to test of a new electronic informal entry process for merchandise valued $2,500 or less that enters the U.S. through international mail — Entry Type 13 — starting September 22, 2026. See this Federal Register notice for more details.



On June 3, 2026, President Trump issued Executive Order 14411, Strengthening Customs Enforcement. It directs CBP and the Department of Homeland Security to revise requirements for U.S. and foreign importers of record (IOR) within 180 days. More on this to come.

May 2026

On May 7, 2026, the Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled two to one that 10% tariffs established under Section 122 by presidential Proclamation No. 11012 are invalid. The court issued a permanent injunction for the three named plaintiffs that are importers but did not strike down the tariffs for everyone.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) granted an administrative stay after the U.S. Department of Justice appealed the CIT decision. The CIT denied the motion for a stay on May 20, 2026, but as the CAFC stay remains in effect, the CBP will continue to apply and collect the Section 122 tariffs for all but the three named plaintiffs.

April 2026

On April 20, 2026, CBP activated phase one of the IEEPA refund process.



President Trump issued two proclamations related to tariffs on April 2, 2026, the one-year anniversary of Liberation Day. Invoking the authority of Section 232, he set duties on many pharmaceuticals and changed tariffs on metals (aluminum, copper, and steel).



Pharmaceutical tariffs



The April 2 proclamation sets a 100% ad valorem duty on patented pharmaceuticals and associated pharmaceutical ingredients listed in Annex 1. For companies listed in Annex III, rate changes take effect July 31, 2026. For other companies, rate changes take effect September 29, 2026.



The duty rate is 20% for companies working to onshore production of these drugs. The 20% duty rate will increase to 100% on April 2, 2030, if onshoring does not occur.



For products of the European Union, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein, the duty on patented pharmaceuticals and associated pharmaceutical ingredients listed in Annex 1 will be 15% unless a lower rate applies. The rate for the U.K. will be 10% and will drop to 0% as required by future agreements.



For countries with most-favored-nation (MFN) pharmaceutical pricing agreements, the tariff will be 0% until January 20, 2029.



Section 232 tariffs do not apply to generic pharmaceuticals and their associated ingredients at this time.



Aluminum, copper, and steel tariffs



The presidential proclamation of April 2 amends existing Section 232 tariffs on imports of aluminum, copper, and steel and their derivatives. It imposes 10–50% additional duties on the full customs value of certain imports of steel, aluminum, and copper articles (metal articles) and their derivatives, effective April 6, 2026.



A 50% tariff applies to the full customs value of products primarily made of aluminum, copper, and steel. Previously, these tariffs applied only to the metal content.



A flat 25% tariff applies to the full value of derivative products substantially made of aluminum, copper, and steel.



Reduced tariffs apply to products of the United Kingdom: 25% for articles and 15% for derivative products.



A 10% tariff applies to products made in other countries that contain at least 95% of U.S. processed aluminum, copper, and steel.



The proclamation also excludes certain products from the Section 232 metal tariffs. Per CBP, the metal tariffs do not stack.

See this CSMS #68253075 guidance for more specifics.



IEEPA refunds



At least 2,000 companies are suing the federal government to recover IEEPA tariffs.



Some consumers are suing companies like Costco, Fabletics, and FedEx, to recover the IEEPA tariffs.



Other news



Effective April 1, 2026, New Zealand implemented a new Goods Management Levies system for processing import and export goods. The system introduces six key new levies, including one for goods valued at or less than $1,000 NZD, and one for goods valued more than $1,000 NZD.

March 2026

On March 31, 2026, CBP Executive Director Brandon Lord provided a status update for the IEEPA tariff refunds to the U.S. Court of International Trade. Development of the new refund systems is reportedly on track.



On March 26, 2026, the EU Council and Parliament agreed to overhaul the EU customs framework. Changes include the creation of a single EU customs data hub and the implementation of a handling fee for small parcels by November 1, 2026. This handling fee will be in addition to the €3 fee per tariff heading that will apply to parcels valued below €150 starting July 2026.



In mid-March, the U.S. Trade Representative initiated dozens of Section 301 investigations. About 60 countries are being investigated for failure to effectively prohibit goods produced with forced labor. And 15 countries plus the EU are facing separate investigations related to “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.” These investigations could lead to new country-specific tariffs similar to those previously imposed under IEEPA.



On March 6, 2026, CBP Commissioner Brandon Lord told the CIT that it is currently “not possible for CBP to immediately prevent any additional entries from liquidating without IEEPA duties.” However, CBP is working to establish new functionality in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) to streamline IEEPA tariff refunds.



On March 5, 2026, 24 states filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) to block the Section 122 tariffs that took effect February 24, 2026. The 24 states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.



The states contend that the Trump administration’s actions around Section 122 exceed its statutory authority, upend constitutional separation of powers, and violate the Administrative Procedure Act.



Speaking with CNBC on March 4, 2026, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration is working to replace the temporary tariffs with Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs. “It’s my strong belief that the tariff rates will be back to their old rate within five months,” he said.



On March 4, 2026, CIT Judge Richard Eaton ruled that “all importers of record whose entries were subject to IEEPA duties are entitled to the benefit of the Learning Resources decision,” referring to the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the IEEPA tariffs.



The CIT instructed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to liquidate “any and all unliquidated entries that were entered subject to the IEEPA duties” and to reliquidate “without regard to the IEEPA duties” any liquidated entries for which liquidation is not final. The government is expected to appeal.



The Trump administration is attempting to delay IEEPA tariff refunds, but on March 2, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected the administration’s request and sent the case back to the CIT to establish a refund process.

February 2026

Per a February 20, 2026, executive order, the additional ad valorem duties imposed pursuant to IEEPA in executive orders 14193, 14194, 14195, 14245, 14257, 14323, 14329, 14380, and 14382 “shall no longer be in effect and, as soon as practicable, shall no longer be collected.”



The executive order adds, “Executive Order of February 20, 2026 (Continuing the Suspension of Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries), and the Proclamation of February 20, 2026 (Imposing a Temporary Import Surcharge to Address Fundamental International Payments Problems), are unaffected by this order.”



A separate proclamation confirmed that the suspension of the de minimis exemption for low-value goods remains in effect.



Another proclamation invoked Section 122 to impose a temporary import surcharge of 10% “on articles imported into the United States, effective February 24, 2026,” for 150 days.



On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6–3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. In a press briefing following the decision, President Trump said he will be imposing a 10% global tariff under Section 122. He also said his administration would fight IEEPA tariff refunds in court.



As of February 7, 2026, the U.S. may impose an additional ad valorem rate of duty (“for example, 25 percent”) on imports of articles produced in countries that directly or indirectly purchase, import, or otherwise acquire any goods or services from Iran.



Effective February 7, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the U.S. removed the additional 25% duty on Indian imports. This 25% tariff was added for “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.”



On February 6, 2026, the White House issued a statement lowering India’s reciprocal tariff rate from 25% to 18%; no effective date was provided. The U.S. will also remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in Executive Order 14346 (September 5, 2025) upon the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement with India, and the U.S. will remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts.

January 2026

The European Union and India reached a historic free trade agreement on January 26, 2026. Twenty years in the making, the trade deal will gradually reduce or eliminate tariffs on 96.6% of goods exported from the EU to India, and more than 90% of India’s exports to the EU.



EU tariffs on many Indian goods, including coffee and tea, furniture, jewelry, leather, and textiles, will be lowered or eliminated.

Indian tariffs on EU cars will drop from 110% to as low as 10%.

Indian tariffs on EU wines will drop from 150% to 75% and gradually drop to as low as 20%.

Indian tariffs on EU olive oil will go from 45% to 0% over five years; Indian tariffs on processed agricultural products, like bread and confectionary, will drop from up to 50% to 0%.

Indian tariffs on EU imports of chemicals (now up to 22%), machinery (up to 44%), and pharmaceuticals (11%) will be mostly eliminated.

The European Commission fact sheet on the EU-India free trade agreement lists additional benefits.

On January 21, 2026, the European Parliament postponed until further notice the vote on the EU-U.S. trade deal signed by President Trump and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in July 2025. The Commission must ratify the agreement, which lowers U.S. tariffs on most European goods.

The White House announced a 25% ad valorem duty rate on certain advanced computing chips, semiconductors, and certain derivative products, effective January 15, 2025. There are many carve-outs for domestic uses.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a trade deal between the U.S. and Taiwan. Among other actions, the deal lowers the U.S. reciprocal tariff on Taiwanese goods to no more than 15%; caps Section 232 duties on Taiwanese auto parts, lumber, timber, and wood derivative products at 15%; and applies a 0% reciprocal tariff on generic pharmaceuticals (and their generic ingredients), aircraft components, and unavailable natural resources.

The tariff on certain kitchen cabinets, upholstered furniture, and vanities did not increase to 30% on January 1, 2026, as previously announced. The current 25% tariff will remain in effect through 2026.

The U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) reduced antidumping duties on Italian pasta. In September 2025, Commerce proposed raising antidumping duties to almost 92% for specified producers. Commerce has now lowered the duties to 2.26%, 9.09%, or 13.89%, depending on the producer. A final determination on the antidumping duties on pasta is expected in March 2026.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced it will issue all refunds electronically via Automated Clearing House (ACH) starting February 6, 2026. Importers and other businesses that may receive refunds are encouraged to review the requirements and take any steps needed to prepare for this change.

Harmonized System Update (HSU) 2543 now includes Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) updates that took effect January 1, 2026.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has started reviewing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) on July 1, 2020. Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. must jointly review the USMCA by July 1, 2026. The USMCA is scheduled to end on July 1, 2036, unless all three member countries continue the agreement. The review will likely focus on automotive rules of origin, labor enforcement, dispute settlement, energy policy, and the surge in nearshoring and cross-border trade.

The U.S. has agreed to exempt U.K.-origin pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical technology from Section 232 tariffs. U.S. tariffs on most South Korean goods are set at the most-favored-nation (MFN) rate or the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement tariff (a flat 15%), retroactively effective as of November 14, 2025; for specific products, there are also caps on additional duties. See the Federal Register for more details.

Effective January 1, 2026, Thailand dropped its de minimis threshold from 1,500 baht to 1 baht, essentially eliminating it. The European Commission will introduce a €3 customs duty per item on ecommerce parcels valued below €150, starting July 1, 2026, while it works to eliminate de minimis entirely. Read more about de minimis.