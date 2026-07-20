Under the rules in place until 30 June 2026, goods imported into the EU in a consignment with an intrinsic value of €150 or less were exempt from customs duties. Intrinsic value is the price of the goods themselves — shipping, insurance, and other charges don’t count towards the €150, provided they’re shown separately on the invoice (more on this below). Import VAT is separate: the VAT exemption on low-value imports was removed back in 2021, so all goods imported into the EU are already subject to VAT regardless of value.

As of 1 July 2026, that customs duty exemption has ended. In its place, the EU introduced a temporary flat €3 customs duty per item on qualifying consignments valued at €150 or less, under Council Regulation (EU) 2026/382. The €3 flat duty is a transitional measure: it applies until 1 July 2028, when the EU Customs Data Hub for ecommerce is expected to come online and normal customs duties, based on each product’s classification, will apply instead.

According to the European Commission, around 4.6 billion low-value consignments worth €150 or less entered the EU in 2024, which is roughly 12 million parcels a day and twice as many as the year before. The commission has said that figure rose to almost 5.9 billion items in 2025. The original exemption was designed to spare customs authorities the administrative burden of processing duties on small parcels. With customs procedures now digitised and electronic data available for every shipment, the commission considers the exemption no longer justified and a competitive disadvantage for EU sellers who do pay duty.

Separately, EU-wide inspections carried out across all 27 member states in 2025 — covering cosmetics, personal protective equipment, food supplements, toys, and electronics — found that over 60% of checked low-value imported products failed EU safety standards due to missing labels, forbidden ingredients, or absent safety documentation. The commission has cited this as a further reason to end duty-free treatment for low-value imports.