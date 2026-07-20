On 1 July 2026. From that date the customs duty exemption on consignments valued at €150 or less was removed and replaced with a temporary €3 customs duty per item, which is expected to apply until 1 July 2028.
It applies per item, based on tariff classification rather than quantity. Items sharing the same classification can be grouped on a single declaration line for a single €3 charge, but the exact result depends on how your shipment is declared so confirm with your carrier or broker.
The business responsible for the declaration, which is usually the seller, importer, IOSS holder, or their representative. It is not a charge collected from consumers at delivery.
More of your shipments become dutiable, so your costs, pricing, and supply-chain decisions may need to change, and you’ll face stricter data and customs-filing requirements.
Potentially, but it depends on the member state and your customs setup. Returned goods may qualify for duty recovery if the correct procedures are followed and the original duty payment can be evidenced. Confirm the process with your customs broker — especially if you operate in high-return categories such as fashion, footwear, or electronics.
No. The EU reform applies to goods entering EU member states. The U.K. has its own separate £135 low-value import threshold, which remains in place and is unaffected by the EU change. If you sell into both markets, you need to manage each regime separately.
The EU’s low-value import threshold is €150, based on the intrinsic value of the goods (the price of the goods themselves, excluding shipping and insurance where shown separately on the invoice). As of 1 July 2026, consignments at or below this value are no longer exempt from customs duty and are subject to the new €3 flat duty per item.
In EU customs terms, a low-value consignment is one with an intrinsic value of €150 or less. Intrinsic value means the price of the goods alone — shipping costs, insurance, and other charges are excluded provided they are shown separately on the invoice.
The H7 is a simplified customs declaration dataset used for low-value imports into the EU. It was designed to reduce administrative burden for high-volume, low-value shipments. It supports the new €3 duty calculation, while continuing to facilitate simplified processing for consignments below €150. Check with your carrier or customs broker that their systems reflect the updated requirements.
As of 1 July 2026, non-IOSS B2C shipments valued at €150 or less must clear customs in the destination member state — they cannot be centrally cleared and then transported onward. This can affect carrier routing and delivery timelines.