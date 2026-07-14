2026 sales tax holidays





Alabama



Alabama annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday, February 20–22, 2026 Portable generators priced $1,564 or less Supplies priced $94 or less (e.g., batteries, duct tape, nonelectric food storage coolers)





Alabama food sales tax holiday, May 1–June 30, 2026 Food purchased for home consumption Applies to the state sales tax only; applicable local sales taxes on food remain in effect





Alabama annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, July 17–19, 2026 Clothing priced $156 or less Computers, computer software, and school computer supplies priced $1,173 or less School supplies and instructional material priced $78 or less (required textbooks on an official schoolbook list must be priced more than $47 and less than $78) Textbooks priced $47 or less





Alabama tax-free weekends begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. They’re mandatory for the state sales tax but not for local tax; click on the links above to find participating counties and municipalities. Retailers are required to participate.



Local governments must adopt an ordinance to participate in a sales tax holiday at least 90 days prior to the start of the tax-free weekend. And starting calendar year 2026, the Alabama Department of Revenue must adjust the price caps in response to the Consumer Price Index every five years.



Alaska



There’s no state sales tax in Alaska and therefore no statewide sales tax holidays. However, local governments sometimes offer tax-free periods for local sales tax. For 2026, these include the following.



Municipality of Skagway retail sales tax holiday, October 1, 2025–March 31, 2026 All retail sales of real or tangible personal property (except resales) that physically occur within the borough





Arkansas



Arkansas annual sales tax holiday, August 1–2, 2026 Clothing priced less than $100 Clothing accessories and equipment (including cosmetics and jewelry) priced less than $50 Electronic devices commonly used by students (no price restriction) Select school supplies and instruction materials (no price restriction) Applies to state and local tax





All retailers are required to participate and may not charge state or local sales tax on qualifying items during the tax-free weekend, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Saturday of August and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday.



Connecticut



Connecticut annual sales tax free week, August 16–22, 2026 Qualifying clothing and footwear priced less than $300 Applies to state sales tax only (Connecticut has no local tax)





Connecticut law (§12-407e) provides a tax-free week from the third Sunday in August through the following Saturday. The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services typically announces the dates of the holiday at the beginning of August.



On page 402, Public Act No. 26-68 increases the price threshold from $100 to $300 and expands eligibility to “any backpack” and “cleated shoes.” However, on page 432, the same bill establishes a permanent sales tax exemption for “nonelectronic school supplies, such as backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks, pens and pencils, crayons, rulers and paper.”



The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services policy statement on the exemption for nonelectronic school supplies does not mention backpacks. Elsewhere, the department states that cleated shoes and backpacks qualify for the sales tax holiday.



Florida



Florida annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, July 20–August 20, 2026 Clothing, footwear, wallets, and qualifying bags priced $100 or less Qualifying school supplies priced $50 or less Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced $30 or less Personal computers and computer-related accessories priced $1,500 or less







Florida hunting, fishing, and camping sales tax holiday, September 1–December 31, 2026 Hunting supplies Ammunition Bows, crossbows, and qualifying accessories Firearms, including pistols, rifles, or shotguns using an explosive charge as a propellant Firearm accessories

Camping supplies Tents priced $200 or less Camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags priced $50 or less Camping lanterns and flashlights priced $30 or less

Fishing supplies (for recreational use only, not commercial fishing) Rods and reels priced $150 or less (if sold as a set) or $75 or less (if sold individually) Tackle boxes or bags priced $30 or less Bait or fishing tackle priced $10 or less (if multiple items are sold together) or $5 or less (if sold individually) Does not include supplies used for commercial fishing purposes





The hunting, fishing, and camping sales tax holiday will occur annually through July 1, 2029, per HB 7031-E. The legislation also creates a sales tax refund for home hardening products purchased July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2029. In past years, Florida has provided a sales tax exemption period for impact-resistant doors, garage doors, and windows; this is different.



Florida tax holidays don’t apply to transactions occurring within an airport, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or theme park. See the Florida Department of Revenue for additional guidance.



Georgia



Illinois



Illinois state sales tax holiday, August 7–16, 2026 Qualifying clothing and footwear priced less than $125 Qualifying school supplies Qualifying items are subject to a reduced rate of state sales tax: 1.25% instead of the normal 6.25%.





The 2026 sales tax holiday was included in the budget bill approved by the General Assembly on June 1, 2026. Governor JB Pritzker signed the legislation on June 16.



Indiana



Indiana gas tax holiday, April 8–July 7, 2026

Suspends the collection of gas use tax and gasoline excise tax



Iowa



Iowa annual sales tax holiday for select clothing and footwear, August 7–8, 2026 Qualifying items priced under $100 Applies to state and local tax





The tax-free period begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday of August and ends the next day at midnight. All businesses open on these days are required to participate and cannot advertise that they’ll pay or absorb the sales tax on nonqualifying items. The sales tax holiday does not include Sunday.



Kentucky



Kentucky motor fuels tax holiday, May 11–June 30, 2026 (for most jurisdictions)

The reduced fuel tax rates ended effective June 11, 2026, in counties that didn’t request an extension of the tax holiday.



Louisiana



Louisiana Second Amendment sales tax holiday, September 4–6, 2026 Specified ammunition, firearms, and hunting supplies, including apparel, archery supplies, and safety equipment (no price restrictions) Applies to state and local sales tax





Maryland



Annual Shop Maryland energy weekend, February 14–16, 2026 Qualifying Energy Star products (no price restriction) Solar water heaters (no price restriction)



Annual Shop Maryland tax-free week, August 9–15, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less For qualifying backpacks and bookbags, only the first $40 is exempt from sales tax





There’s no local sales tax in Maryland, so the temporary exemptions apply only to the state sales tax. The tax-free weekend for qualifying Energy Star products and solar water heaters starts at 12:01 a.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding the third Monday in February and ends at 11:59 p.m. on the third Monday of February. The August tax-free week begins at 12:01 a.m. on the second Sunday in August and concludes at midnight on the following Saturday.



Massachusetts



Massachusetts annual sales tax holiday, August 8–9, 2026 Most single items of tangible property purchased for personal use and priced $2,500 or less State sales tax only (there’s no local sales tax in Massachusetts)





The Legislature is required to set the dates for the annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend no later than June 15. Failing that, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue will designate dates for an August tax-free weekend no later than July 1; in 2025, the department announced the dates on June 12. All businesses, including internet vendors, must participate in the state’s tax-free weekend.



Mississippi



Mississippi annual sales tax holiday, July 10–12, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 Specific school supplies priced less than $100 Municipalities may opt out by resolution, so depending on the location, local sales tax may apply to eligible sales within the corporate limits of the municipality



Mississippi annual Second Amendment sales tax holiday, August 28–30, 2026 Firearms, ammunition, and hunting supplies (no price restriction) Safety devices and equipment, including firearm safes Applies to state and local tax





Tax-free weekends in Mississippi begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight. The Mississippi Department of Revenue usually publishes updated guidance each year.



Missouri



Missouri annual Show Me Green sales tax holiday, April 19–25, 2026 Qualifying Energy Star products priced $1,500 or less (including air conditioners and furnaces) If an eligible item costs more than $1,500, the first $1,500 is exempt and the remaining amount over $1,500 is taxable

Qualifying items may be purchased tax free for business use Retailers selling less than 2% of the qualifying merchandise shall offer a sales tax refund in lieu of the sales tax holiday Applies to state and local sales tax



Missouri annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing priced $100 or less Personal computers and computer peripheral devices priced $1,500 or less Computer software priced $350 or less Graphing calculators priced $150 or less School supplies priced $50 or less The sales tax holiday does not apply to items purchased for business use Retailers selling less than 2% of the qualifying merchandise are not required to deduct the tax from the sale but must provide a refund of the applicable tax to customers Applies to state and local sales tax





Both Missouri tax-free periods begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight.



Nevada



Nevada National Guard tax holiday, October 30–November 1, 2026



Tangible personal property sold to a member of the Nevada National Guard who is on active duty and a resident of Nevada, or to their qualifying relatives



This sales tax holiday is different from most in that it applies only to qualifying Nevada National Guard members and their qualified relatives. As of July 1, 2023, retailers must collect sales tax from purchasers who 1) qualify for the Nevada Day sales tax exemption and 2) purchase tangible personal property during the Nevada Day sales tax holiday. The purchaser claiming the exemption must then submit a request for a refund to the Nevada Department of Taxation no later than 30 calendar days after the date of the transaction.



Nevada Day is observed on the last Friday in October. The Nevada Day National Guard sales tax holiday extends through the immediately following Saturday and Sunday.



Anyone interested in taking advantage of the temporary sales and use tax exemption must apply for it each year through their Commanding Officer no later than 30 days before Nevada Day. The Nevada Department of Taxation will issue a letter of exemption to eligible applicants. A copy of the letter of exemption must be submitted to the Department with the request for a sales tax refund.



New Mexico



New Mexico annual back to school tax free holiday, July 31–August 2, 2026 Bookbags, backpacks, maps, and globes priced under $100 Clothing, footwear, and accessories priced less than $100 Computers (desktop, laptop, or notebook) priced up to $1,000 (includes ereaders with computing functions and tablets) Computer-related items (e.g., keyboards, microphones, monitors, mouse, or speakers) priced up to $500 Handheld calculators priced under $200 School supplies priced under $30







New Mexico imposes a gross receipts tax rather than a sales tax, and retailers aren’t required to participate in the tax holiday. Retailers electing to participate in the tax holiday may claim a deduction for qualifying items; those that don’t participate must pay tax on otherwise eligible sales and may recover the tax from the customer. Merchants are also permitted to absorb the tax on nonqualifying items.



The annual gross receipts sales tax holiday now starts at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and runs through midnight the following Sunday.



New Mexico offered a Small Business Saturday gross receipts tax holiday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving from 2018 through 2024. Whether New Mexico will provide a small business Saturday gross receipts tax holiday in 2026 remains to be seen.



Ohio



Ohio sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing priced at $75 or less per item School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item School supplies priced at $20 or less per item Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory





Ohio’s tax-free period begins at 12:00 a.m. and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on the designated days. Eligible items are exempt from state sales tax as well as county and transit sales taxes.



The enactment of House Bill 186 cancels Ohio’s 2026 expanded sales tax holiday, but the state will hold a three-day back-to-school sales tax holiday.



Oklahoma



Oklahoma annual sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory





Puerto Rico



Puerto Rico back to school sales tax holiday, January 2–3, 2026; July 17–18, 2026 School supplies School uniforms and footwear





Puerto Rico hurricane preparedness sales and use tax free period, May 22–25, 2026 Portable generators priced $3,000 or less Specified hurricane preparedness items (no price caps)





South Carolina



South Carolina annual tax-free weekend, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing and footwear Computers, printers and printer supplies, and software (does not include purchases for business or cell phones, smartphones, or other handheld devices that make phone calls or are primarily used to listen to music, watch videos, or read books) School supplies Select bed and bath items and other products No price restrictions on eligible goods Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory





South Carolina’s tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and runs through midnight the following Sunday. The temporary sales tax exemption doesn’t apply to items for use in a trade or business or items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment plan.



Tennessee



Tennessee annual sales tax holiday, July 31–August 2, 2026 Apparel priced $100 or less Computers, laptops, and tablets priced $1,500 or less (excludes software) School supplies and school art supplies priced $100 or less Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory for merchants selling qualifying items





The annual event begins at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and concludes at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. The temporary exemption doesn’t apply to items purchased for use in a trade or business or to items that are rented.



Texas



Texas emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday, April 25–27, 2026 Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300 Portable generators priced less than $3,000 Specified emergency preparation supplies priced less than $75 Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory



Texas Energy Star sales tax holiday, May 23–25, 2026 Energy Star air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less Energy Star refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less Specified Energy Star products (no price restriction) Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory Certain contractors or taxable service providers can buy qualifying energy-efficient products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory



Texas water-efficient products sales tax holiday, May 23–25, 2026 Any WaterSense-labeled product may be purchased (for business or personal use) tax free during the sales tax holiday Certain other water-conserving products (for residential use only) may be purchased tax free No price restrictions Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory Certain contractors, landscapers, or other service providers can buy WaterSense products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory; lump-sum contractors must pay tax on these items



Texas annual sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 (including cloth and disposable fabric face masks) Specified school supplies and school backpacks priced less than $100 per item Applies to state and local tax; participation is mandatory; retailers may pay the tax on items that do not qualify for the sales tax holiday if they advertise they will do so, do not imply that such transactions are exempt, and separately state the amount of sales tax they will pay on customer invoices



Texas tax-free weekends typically begin at 12:01 a.m. and conclude at midnight. The Texas Comptroller specifies that internet, mail, and telephone orders generally qualify, as long as either: The item is both paid for by the customer and delivered during the exemption period; or The customer orders and pays for the item (and the seller accepts the order) during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the sales tax holiday concludes





Utah



Utah gas tax holiday, July 1–December 31, 2026

Reduces the state tax on all motor fuel sold, used, or received for sale or use in the state by 15%, to $0.319 per gallon



Virginia



Virginia combined sales tax holiday, August 7–9, 2026 Clothing, footwear, and school supplies Clothing and footwear priced $100 or less School supplies priced $20 or less

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators priced $1,000 or less Gas-powered chain saws priced $350 or less Chain saw accessories priced $60 or less Other specified hurricane preparedness items priced $60 or less Energy Star and WaterSense products Qualifying Energy Star and WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use and priced $2,500 or less

Applies to both state and local sale tax; participation is mandatory



Virginia’s annual sales tax holiday will take place each year through July 1, 2030. The three-day sales tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday of August and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday.



West Virginia



West Virginia annual sales tax holiday, July 31, 2026–August 3, 2026

Clothing and footwear priced $125 or less

Computers (laptop or tablet) priced $500 or less

School instructional materials priced $20 or less

School supplies priced $50 or less

Sports equipment priced $150 or less

Certain products meeting the price restrictions may not qualify for the exemption

Applies to state and local sales and use tax; participation is mandatory



The West Virginia tax-free weekend starts at 12:00 a.m. on the Friday before the first Sunday in August and concludes the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt during the sales tax holiday.