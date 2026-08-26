Yes. The training path is designed to help partners get comfortable with the platform before starting their first build.
The program is centered on one project integrating into the Avalara platform. For that project, partners can build, test, deploy, and run the integration using Versori, with standard tooling, hosted runtime, documentation, and platform support.
The partner does. Versori owns the underlying platform layer, not the integration logic or code the partner creates.
Yes. Versori is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, with runtime capabilities that include authentication, retries, webhooks, and multitenancy.