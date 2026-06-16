2026 tax amnesty programs

Program dates: August 1–October 31, 2026

Amnesty period: January 1, 2021–June 30, 2026

The Illinois remote retailer tax amnesty program is only for remote retailers with a tax obligation, meaning businesses with no physical presence in Illinois that have sales tax nexus. To participate, remote retailers must meet the required tax remittance threshold and have unpaid sales tax for sales made between January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026.

There are two different tax remittance thresholds (aka economic nexus thresholds):

$100,000 or more in annual gross receipts or at least 200 separate transactions from sales of tangible personal property (TPP) to purchasers in Illinois during the four preceding calendar quarters for any calendar quarter ending after January 1, 2021, and on or before December 31, 2025.

$100,000 or more in annual gross receipts from sales of TPP to purchasers in Illinois during the four preceding calendar quarters for any calendar quarter starting on or after January 1, 2026.

Why participate?

Simplified reporting and waived penalties and interest

Participating retailers will pay the following simplified tax rates for sales made between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2026:

9% for general merchandise

1.75% for sales of items normally subject to a 1% state tax, such as food for offsite consumption, drugs and medical appliances, and prescription and nonprescription medicines

The simplified sales tax rates will simplify reporting, as Illinois sales tax rates vary by jurisdiction and currently range from 6.25% to 11%. Additionally, the Illinois Department of Revenue will waive penalties and interest for businesses that successfully fulfill the terms of the remote retailer tax amnesty program.

Participation could also stave off additional penalties and interest, for it allows remote retailers that may not have the records necessary to determine the location of their selling activities in Illinois to come into compliance.

As of January 1, 2026, the Illinois Department of Revenue requires remote retailers to provide sufficient information to determine the proper location for destination-based sales, which is typically the delivery address. If audited, businesses subject to destination sourcing rules that cannot properly validate the location of their sales may be assessed a 15% tax rate on undetermined tax locations, even for reporting periods prior to January 2026.

Businesses that successfully participate in the tax amnesty program shouldn’t be assessed the 15% tax rate for the amnesty period.

See the Illinois Department of Revenue for additional information about the 2026 remote retailer tax amnesty.